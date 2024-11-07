Opawica Files for Drill Permits on its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Vancouver, November 7th, 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") Opawica Explorations Inc. has commenced the drill permitting process on its recently identified 20 high-property gold targets at the Bazooka Property of the Abitibi gold camp. The application includes 11 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the Company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

"We look forward to embarking on an aggressive drill program on the Bazooka Property once permitting has been granted," said CEO Blake Morgan. "We are eager to unlock the potential of this highly prospective property and build on the rich mining history of the region. With millions of dollars spent on exploration since 2021, the team feels this drill program could be a game changer for the company. We have a wealth of data and our understanding of the structure is much more advanced."

The 20 drill targets were done in collaboration with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd and Opawica Explorations Inc. The team integrated various drillholes, recent and legacy datasets, including geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical, geochemical, and Televiewer data information which have provided a deeper insight into Bazooka structural geology. The interpretation of this updated drillhole database had led to a cohesive 3D model/geological model, fault network, and model which has provided the foundation for a drilling exploration strategy at Bazooka Property.

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

