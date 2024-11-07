EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day
08:29 Uhr | DGAP
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day
The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 at 10:30 a.m.
Agenda
10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board
10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
11:15 a.m.: Q&A
11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Efficiency Gains, Henning Doering, CFO
11:55 a.m.: Q&A
12:15 p.m.: End of Event
You will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.
Register here for the Capital Markets Day. If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at www.rohstoff.de.
Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.
Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.
We look forward to welcoming you on 20 November 2024.
Mannheim, 7 November 2024
Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone: +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 at 10:30 a.m.
Agenda
10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board
10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
11:15 a.m.: Q&A
11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Efficiency Gains, Henning Doering, CFO
11:55 a.m.: Q&A
12:15 p.m.: End of Event
You will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.
Register here for the Capital Markets Day. If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at www.rohstoff.de.
Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.
Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.
We look forward to welcoming you on 20 November 2024.
Mannheim, 7 November 2024
Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone: +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de