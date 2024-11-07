Troy Minerals Strengthens Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, November 7, 2024 - Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that following up on its aggressive plans to transition from an exploration company to a cash flow producing company by rapidly advancing its silica projects in North America and Mongolia, it has appointed, Yannis Tsitos, a professional with 35 years' international exploration / mining experience and former BHP veteran, as President of the Company.

Rana Vig, who to date has served both as President and CEO, owning more than 11% of the Company, will continue to provide his leadership as Chief Executive Officer.

"Strengthening our management team is a very important step in order to advance our vision of transitioning Troy Minerals from exploration to production. I'm very excited to have by my side a seasoned and well-respected Canadian mining veteran who, without a doubt, will provide tremendous value to both myself and the company," said Rana Vig, Chief Executive Officer of Troy Minerals.

"I'm thankful and very pleased to join the team at Troy at such an important period for transformational corporate milestones and significant growth. I have already been a good-size shareholder of the Company, as I believe that the critical minerals sector is now building momentum to meet the exponentially growing global demand. Troy and its projects are strategically located close to infrastructure in both Asia and North America and our management should continue working, efficiently and effectively, towards their development in order to become part of this exciting roadmap." said Yannis Tsitos, the Company's newly appointed President.

Mr. Tsitos has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, having spent 19 of those years with the BHP Billiton group. In his time in the industry, he has worked projects in 32 countries inclusive of Mongolia, has lived and worked in South Africa, Ecuador, Greece and United Kingdom, and has been working in Canada since 2000. Originally a physicist-geophysicist, he left BHP in 2008, where he had the title of New Business Manager for Global Minerals Exploration. He has been instrumental in the identification, negotiation and execution of more than 50 exploration, joint venture, royalty, mining and commodity trading agreements over 11 different commodities with juniors, majors, as well as with state exploration and mining companies. He was the President of Goldsource Mines till its recent acquisition (July 2024) by the precious metals' producer, Mako Mining. Mr. Tsitos sits on several companies' boards as an Independent Director, has published articles in exploration and mining magazines on relevant topics and has been a strong advocate of anti-corruption policies in the mining industry.

Mr. Tsitos has also been part of two discovery teams with BHP Billiton in porphyry-copper and nickel-sulphide deposits. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Physics from the University of Athens and a master's degree in Applied Geophysics and Geology from the University of Birmingham, UK. In addition, he completed management and finance studies as part of an MBA program with Herriot Watt University, Edinburgh.

MARKETING AGREEMENT

The Company also announces that it has engaged Hillside Media & Consulting Inc., ("Hillside") located at 474 Main Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5C5 (email: hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com) to provide digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay per click), e-mail, YouTube, and social media channels, to increase corporate awareness. The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $20,000 plus applicable taxes for services expected to last for a period of approximately 30 days. The company will not issue any securities to Hillside as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the company's knowledge, Hillside (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the company and has an arm's-length relationship with the company.

ABOUT TROY MINERALS INC.

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

