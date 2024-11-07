SPOD Lithium Commences Drill Program on MegaLi and Lithium Grande 4 Properties in Quebec

Vancouver, November 7, 2024 - SPOD Lithium Corp. (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF) (the "Company" or "SPOD") is pleased to announce the company has recently received required permits to commence its drilling program on the MegaLi and Lithium Grande 4 ("LG4") projects. The MegaLi and LG4 properties consist of six claim blocks adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s Shaakichiuwaanaan project located in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada.

The fully funded, initial drill program will consist of a minimum of 10 drill holes for a total of about 1,500 m. The work will target Block "A" and Block "D" on the LG4 property and Block "C" on the MegaLi property. The drill program is to follow up on two successful phase 2 field programs of soil and rock sampling which identified pegmatite trends, zoned internal structures and accessory minerals such as beryl and tourmaline. Gold anomalies were also identified and associated with pegmatite contacts.

Mathieu Couillard, SPOD's CEO commented, "The team is excited to follow up on these prospective targets identified through a successful summer field program to discover more pegmatites and propel the company forward. This is a positive step for SPOD as we continue exploration in a region known for its lithium potential".

The geology team and drilling contractors have moved to the site area, and drilling is expected to start next week.





Figure 1- Property location (satellite and regional geology) map with soil sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7939/229162_e7955729f4e8db8a_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, consultant geologist of SPOD, is qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, and has prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

