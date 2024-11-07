Renforth Resources Inc. Commences Field Work and Permitting at Parbec Gold Deposit

PICKERING, November 7, 2024 - - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada, today advises shareholders of new field work on our Parbec gold deposit, located in Malartic Quebec.

Renforth's geologists are currently working to advance our knowledge at Parbec with the following initiatives:

Stripping Permit

Renforth is in the process of applying for two stripping permits at its Parbec gold deposit, as illustrated below. The purpose of this work is to:

Enhance surface exposure by removing overburden and exposing bedrock. This will aid in creating improved surface visibility of underlying geological structures. This will allow for more detailed mapping of the area. Improved Structural Understanding: The exposed bedrock will provide valuable insights into the geological relationship between the Pontiac sediments and the Cadillac Break at Parbec. This information is crucial for refining and validating Renforth's current geological model of the deposit.

Renforth has chosen these stripping locations due to their proximity to near-surface drill intersections. By exposing these zones at surface, Renforth aims to identify surface expressions of these drill intersections to serve as future bulk sampling locations. Renforth anticipates a smooth execution of this work due to relatively shallow overburden thickness and the presence of existing infrastructure, with road access present at target sites. Once permitted, the company plans to initiate this work in the early part of the coming year, weather and ground conditions permitting.

This planned program is designed to complement Renforth's ongoing efforts to advance the Parbec project, potentially leading to a more comprehensive understanding of the deposit's near-surface gold potential and guiding future exploration and development strategies.



Witness Core Assaying for Silver and Other Metals

Renforth is initiating a comprehensive geochemical analysis program at our Parbec gold deposit, with a primary objective of determining the silver content within the Parbec deposit. This work will consist of selecting representative core samples from previously assayed core, stored at our core farm in Val d'Or, and submitting these samples for multi-element analysis. Previously, Renforth has only analyzed for gold at Parbec, except for a handful of samples from 2017/2018 that were submitted for multi-element analysis, which identified the presence of silver as well as trace copper.

The Cadillac Break, running through the Parbec Property, is widely recognized as a major deep-seated gold-bearing structure. However, it is important to highlight that silver is produced at the adjacent Canadian Malartic Mine as well as at the former Lapa mine nearby.

Renforth will conduct additional multi-element sampling by selecting representative samples from the various rock types present at Parbec to gain a more comprehensive understanding of mineral composition, and to identify any by-product elements that may be present. Renforth aims to maximize the potential of the Parbec property and gain a more nuanced understanding of its geological characteristics. This information could prove valuable for future resource estimates, exploration targeting, and overall project development strategies.

TOMRA Sample Selection

Renforth plans to apply an innovative analytical approach to core samples from Parbec, mirroring a successful technique employed at its Victoria polymetallic project. This method involves a comprehensive core analysis of both mineralized and unmineralized material, using advanced sensing technology and proprietary algorithms developed by TOMRA. This process allows for the identification and pre-sorting of ore and waste material, potentially streamlining a future processing stream at Parbec. Renforth will be selecting a group of samples for submission to the TOMRA test facility in Hamburg, Germany.

Field work noted above will be commencing immediately, permit applications will be submitted shortly. Results of this work, when available, will be released.

Renforth Town Hall

Renforth invites any interested parties to join Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, for a virtual town hall this evening, November 7th, at 7 pm ET via registration at the web address below. Exploration results and status of each property will be reviewed, along with upcoming plans.

https://events.ftmig.ca/follow-the-money-investor-gr/Renforth-Resources-Company-Update-and-Overview-a08bb9c0c7240b928da50e3a

Québec Mines & Énergie Conference

Renforth will host a booth Nov. 19-21 and present on the main stage at the Québec Mines & Énergie conference in Quebec City, Quebec. Any interested attendees who would like to learn more about our battery metals or gold assets in Quebec are invited to visit our booth or arrange a meeting through the meeting platform.

Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ, a "qualified person" pursuant to the criteria of NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

