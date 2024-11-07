Kapa Gold Reports Closing Private Placement

Vancouver, November 7, 2024 - KAPA Gold Inc. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement" or "Offering") by the issuance of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of CAD$0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder on exercise to purchase an additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.10 for a period of 36 months from the closing date, November 7, 2024 ("Closing Date").

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital requirements. No insiders or Directors participated in the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus a day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. No Finder's fees will be paid in connection with this Offering.

About Blackhawk Mine

Blackhawk Mine is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

