Newmont Files Early Warning Report

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (together with its affiliates, "Newmont" or the "Company") announced today that Newcrest Canada Holdings Inc. (the "Vendor"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont, sold all 14,674,056 common shares of Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar") held by the Vendor to Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex") and certain directors and officers of Azucar (collectively with Almadex, the "Purchasers"), for an aggregate purchase price of $220,110.84, being $0.015 per share (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement among the Vendor and the Purchasers dated as of October 21, 2024 (the "Share Purchase Agreement").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Vendor sold 14,674,056 common shares of Azucar ("Azucar Shares"), representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Azucar Shares as of the date of the Share Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, the disposition of the Vendor's Azucar Shares represents a decrease in Newmont's ownership from approximately 19.9% to 0% of the issued and outstanding Azucar Shares.

The Vendor's Azucar Shares were sold in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104"). In particular, the purchase of the Azucar Shares was made from not more than 5 persons in the aggregate, the bid was not made generally to security holders of the class of securities that was the subject of the bid, and the value of the consideration paid by the Purchasers for the Azucar Shares, including brokerage fees and commissions, was not greater than 115% of the market price of the Azucar Shares at the date of the bid as determined in accordance with section 1.11 of NI 62-104.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Newmont under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, please contact Neil Backhouse at +1 (303) 837-5002 or investor.relations@newmont.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by Almadex in connection with the transactions described above will be available on the Almadex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237.

