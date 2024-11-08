Bolt Metals Provides Update on Subdivision of Shares

Vancouver, November 7, 2024 - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A3D8AK) (OTCQB: PCRCF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's proposed stock split announced on November 4, 2024, whereby the Company's common shares will be split on the basis of two (2) new shares for each one (1) old share (the "Subdivison"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date, November 13, 2024 (the "Record Date"), will receive one additional share for each share held on such date.

The Company currently has 15,690,706 issued and outstanding common shares. Upon completion of the Subdivision, there will be approximately 31,381,412 shares issued and outstanding. The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will publish a bulletin confirming the Subdivision for the Company in due course. The Company's common shares will begin trading on a post-Subdivision basis on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Subdivision. As per CSE policy, the Subdivision is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the Company's CUSIP number will remain the same. The Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, will send holders of common shares as of the Record Date a DRS advice letter in lieu of a share certificate, which will represent the additional shares resulting from the Subdivision.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Branden Haynes - Director and CEO

(604) 817-1595

info@boltmetals.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward?looking information". The words "may", "potential", "should", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward?looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Subdivision and the timing thereof. Investors are cautioned that any such forward?looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward?looking statements. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.