Allied Gold Announces Management And Board Appointments, And Mining Contract Awards For The Kurmuk Project And Its West Africa Operations

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 - Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) (OTCQX: AAUCF) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of changes and developments meant to improve operational oversight, improve mining operations, advance the Kurmuk project towards operations and improve corporate governance. These include management and board appointments, awarding the mining contract for Kurmuk to a reputable international contractor, as well as consolidating mining activities in Mali and Cote d'Ivoire operations under the same well experienced and well capitalized contractor. These changes are all positive steps towards securing the long-term success of the Company.

Management and Board Changes

The Company has appointed Johannes Stoltz as Chief Operating Officer, leveraging his 28 years of mining experience and deep knowledge of Allied's operations. Johannes' transition into the role has been occurring since the beginning of 2024, and he has been primarily responsible for optimizations and improvements initiated to improve operations from early this year, making strong progress toward achieving sustainable and predictable production goals starting in the third quarter. This appointment is part of an organized succession plan that had begun at the beginning of the year as his predecessor was nearing retirement, and the company having determined that for its optimizations plan, and having improved its plant functions, a focus on mining was critical and its head of operations should be a qualified mining engineer.

Allied has strengthened its Board of Directors by adding a new Board Member, Oumar Toguyeni. Mr. Toguyeni is a highly experienced global mining executive, with over 35 years of mining expertise. His career has included senior leadership positions at major international mining companies such as BHP, Alcoa Inc., IAMGold Corp., and he has also recently been appointed to the Board of Directors of Hummingbird Resources. He very recently joined the board of that company in connection with the restructuring and recapitalization of the company initiated, and financially supported, by its largest shareholder. Beginning his career as an exploration geologist, Mr. Toguyeni has gained extensive experience in Europe, North and South America, the Caribbean, and particularly in West Africa, where he is based. His executive career includes senior operational and sustainability positions with direct oversight of West Africa including Mali the result of which, together with his in country relationships, will assist in management of and board oversight over the Company's in country efforts. Fluent in English and French, he brings a wealth of international experience and insight to the Board. He is a geologist and also holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

The Company is further consolidating its management into its head office in Toronto, rationalizing legacy offices throughout the organization. This includes consolidating positions and centralizing technical processes including resource modelling, strategic planning, and others in the head office.

Mining Contract Awards for Kurmuk and West Africa

After conducting an exhaustive and competitive process, the Company is pleased to announce its decision to award the Kurmuk mining contract to Mota-Engil Group ("Mota-Engil"), with preparations underway for mining operations to begin by mid-2025. Mota-Engil, a multinational engineering and construction leader with nearly 80 years of expertise across Europe, Africa, and Latin America, brings significant experience to Kurmuk, supporting pre-production activities leading to achieve the Company's goals of first production by mid-2026. This award aligns with Allied's decision to advance pioneering activities and mining earthworks at an early stage, allowing sufficient time for mobilization of equipment and establishment of operations well ahead of the timeframe when mining begins, which will also allow for the early establishment of mining infrastructure, support facilities and training of personnel.

The appointment of the contractor for the mining services agreement marks a significant milestone for the Kurmuk Gold Project, which alongside the previously announced power purchase agreement, help cement and secure Kurmuk's objectives of achieving production expected to average 290,000 oz annually over the first five years, and sustaining over 240,000 oz annually over a 10-year mine life at an average AISC(1) below $950 per oz.

As part of its operational improvement strategy, the Company has been evaluating critical activities and services in its value chain across its producing assets, such as contract mining. Based on this analysis and the learnings from the competitive tendering process at Kurmuk, the Company has decided to also award the contract for mining operations in Mali and Cote d'Ivoire to Mota-Engil, effectively consolidating mining operations for all operating mines and the Kurmuk project under one high quality mining contractor, as they successfully demonstrated the best competency, pricing, logistics and financial capacity. In the context of this award, the Company also proceeded to facilitate Mota-Engil's purchase of the mining equipment, inventory, spares, and other materials from the mine contractor operating Allied Gold's West Africa operations and concurrently entered into new mine contractor agreements which better align key performance measures with the objectives of the Company and ensures better planning, management and operational oversight.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold is progressing through exploration, construction and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

Qualified Persons

Except as otherwise disclosed, all scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier, P.Geo (Vice President, Technical Services). Mr. Bernier is an employee of Allied and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

