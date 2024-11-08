Silicon Metals Corp. Begins Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Announces Amendment to Investor Relations Agreement with Omni8 Global

Vancouver, November 8, 2024 - Silicon Metals Corp. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U0) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "X6U0". As a result, Silicon Metals' common shares are now both listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SI" and posted for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Silicon Metals Corp., commented: "The Company is excited to report its new listing on the Frankfurt Stock exchange (FSE: X6U0) as it continues to add further investor awareness and exposure globally, particularly in Europe. Silicon Metals looks forward to building a larger audience through the trading of its securities on the Frankfurt Exchange as it continues to grow its audience and opportunities while expanding operations on the ground and corporately."

The European listing is a very strategic move for the Company as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges. This is also reflected in the structure of its participants, of which almost half are from countries outside of Germany.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an amending agreement dated November 7, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") to amend the terms of the investor relations agreement dated October 10, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Omni8 Communications Inc. (DBA Omni8 Global) ("Omni8").

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the terms and conditions have been amended such that in consideration for the services provided the Company will pay Omni8: (i) a cash fee of $7,500 per month; (ii) a cash fee CAD$26,250, which was paid on November 1 2024; (iii) a cash fee of CAD$27,300, which was paid on November 4 2024; and (iv) a cash fee of CAD$4,200 on the effective date of the Amending Agreement. The other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged.

As previously announced, the services include helping the Company develop a corporate marketing strategy, general marketing, and public relations advisory services, developing and distributing marketing materials, news release drafting and associated dissemination, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers, news publishers and other similar providers, as well as assisting with various other public relations and investor outreach efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of affiliate publishers and digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of marketing content on public websites.

Omni8 and the Company deal at arm's length. Omni8's contact information is: email: info@omni8global.com; telephone: 1-855-575-7268; address: 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3C9. Omni8 is a content focused digital marketing agency that strives to think outside the box. Omni8 is an expert in branding, messaging, digital marketing, and content creation. Omni8's model combines the art of public company communications with the science of digital marketing.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia. Also, the Company currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future events or future performance of the Company, results of or benefits arising from the listing of the Common Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the scope of services to be rendered by Omni8 and the compensation expected to be provided to Omni8 in consideration of its services in accordance with the Amending Agreement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that Omni8 will provide the services under the Amending Agreement as anticipated by management; that the Amending Agreement will not be terminated early; that the engagement of Omni8 will proceed as currently anticipated; and that the Company will have sufficient resources to compensate Omni8 in accordance with the Amending Agreement.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that Omni8 will be unable or unwilling to perform the services under the Amending Agreement as anticipated by management, or at all; that either Omni8 or the Company will terminate the Amending Agreement early; that the Company will not have the financial resources required to compensate Omni8 in accordance with the Amending Agreement; regulatory changes impacting the services being provided by Omni8; and unanticipated costs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229264