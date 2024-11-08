Steadright Silica Mineral Claim Sale

Muskoka, November 8th, 2024 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that it will sell, through a definitive agreement, to Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) 23 high grade Silica Claims, known as the Saint Gabriel silica claims located in Saint Gabriel de Rimouski, Sainte Jeanne d'Arc and Sainte Angele de Merici Municipalities, La Mitis Regional County Municipality, Bas-Saint-Laurent Region of Quebec.

The Saint Gabriel Silica Project consists of twenty-three contiguous mining claims totalling 1,312.90 ha. and has a recent 2024 National Instrument 43-101 completed.

The terms of the mineral claim sale are as follows: $65,000 in cash and 300,000 common shares of the Argyle Resources Corp. The Consideration Shares will be subject to escrow restrictions under which 100,000 of the Consideration Shares will be released 4 months and 1 day following closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing"), 100,000 Consideration Shares will be released 6 months following Closing, and the remaining 100,000 Consideration Shares will be released 12 months following Closing and that the Claims are subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty"), one-half of which may be re-purchased by payment of $1,500,000.

Chairman and Director of Steadright, Mr. John Theobald states," The Board of Directors of Steadright Critical Minerals has approved the Saint Gabriel Claims sale and are excited to have Argyle Resources team of professionals continue the exploration work on the Silica claims."

ABOUT STREADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

