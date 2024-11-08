Silver Scott Mines, Inc to Introduce TRUSTnft

Company to Develop Unique Platform for Fraud Protection

FRANKLIN, November 8, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines Inc., (OTC Pink:SILS) - a diversifying holding company, is pleased to announce that it will be developing the TRUSTnft Network to help high end goods manufacturers with fraud and stolen goods protection.

As knock off product manufacturers continue to produce better quality and more accurate fake goods, luxury manufacturers are losing billions of dollars in sales and consumers are unwittingly buying these products from either unscrupulous sellers or worse, from legitimate sellers who are being duped themselves. In addition to counterfeiting, there are organized rings of thieves who are stealing product while it is in transit. These are legitimate goods that now make their way into the marketplace either through the grey market or secondary market means. The TRUSTnft will work to mitigate losses by creating a trusted means for consumers to know if the product they are receiving is legitimate.

The TRUSTnft platform will be a centralized blockchain application. The luxury goods manufacturer will be able to upload inventory as it is sold into the network with purchasing consumers receiving their TRUSTnft with their purchase. This will guarantee the authenticity of the item and remove any doubts in the consumer's mind that what they are purchasing is authentic merchandise. The benefit to the consumer with TRUSTnft is that they can use it to resell the goods, should the need arise, without worrying about producing a paper trail as it will be resident within the NFT itself. The new purchaser information will be added, and the luxury good seller will know that their product was sold to another party should there be a question of provenance.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines and TRUSTnft stated, "I've been working closely with a blockchain company to develop several different potential projects. This idea came about after reading about a major theft of goods from a rail car. My thinking is that if thieves have no market for their stolen merchandise, it may reduce overall losses for seller companies."

The anticipated launch of TRUSTnft is still several months away. We are currently building the website and the blockchain to provide the necessary initial services for this project.

