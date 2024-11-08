Fitzroy Minerals NI 43-101 Technical Report for Buen Retiro Copper Project

Vancouver, November 8, 2024 - Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV: FTZ) (OTCQB: FTZFF) ("Fitzroy Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Buen Retiro Copper Project in Atacama Region III, Copiapó Province and Copiapó Comuna, Chile on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Buen Retiro Copper Project" with an effective date of August 15, 2024 and an issuing date of October 23, 2024 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The author and qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) for the Technical Report is Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo., PhD, PMP. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.fitzroyminerals.com.

Correction to Press Release dated October 30, 2024

The Company's press release issued on October 30, 2024 in respect of the acquisition of Ptolemy Mining Limited included incorrect dates for the Buen Retiro Option Agreement and the Sierra Fritis Option Agreement. The Buen Retiro Option Agreement was signed on June 30, 2023 and the Sierra Fritis Option Agreement was signed on October 6, 2023. The investment to date on the Buen Retiro Option is also US$1,608,000 and not US$1,540,000 as previously disclosed.

About Fitzroy Minerals

Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile and the Taquetren Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, as well as the Cariboo project in British Columbia, Canada. Fitzroy Minerals' shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FTZ and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTZFF.

