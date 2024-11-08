Leocor Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER - Leocor Gold Inc. (CSE: LECR) (OTC: LECRF) ("Leocor" or the "Company") has completed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company has issued 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.10 share until November 8, 2027.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $21,175 and issued 423,500 Warrants to certain eligible third-parties who assisted in introducing subscribers. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory period until March 9, 2025 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Offering to advance exploration and development of its gold and copper projects in Newfoundland and for general working capital purposes.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground. Find out more at: https://leocorgold.com/.

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone: (604) 970-4330

