Exploits Announces Increase in Flow Through Share Private Placement

Toronto, November 11, 2024 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of November 5, 2024, it has increased its Offering of FT Shares to $240,000 from the previously announced $160,000. All aspects of the FT Share Offering remain as disclosed in the November 5th news release.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

