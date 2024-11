Thunder Gold Engages Apaton Finance GmbH

Thunder Bay, November 11, 2024 - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp.) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), a Hannover, Germany based financial public relations and investor relations agency, to provide marketing and investor relation services in Europe.

Apaton has been engaged for a two (2) month term for a one-time payment of EUR 10,000.00. Apaton does not have any direct or indirect interest in Thunder Gold or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest, and no incentive stock options have been granted to Apaton.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to have engaged Apaton to provide introductory articles to the European market. We believe the Thunder Gold story, in particular our flagship Tower Mountain Gold Property, will be of interest to European investors, many of whom are seeking early investment into gold exploration companies."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp., formerly White Metal Resources., is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

