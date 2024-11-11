Aurania Nickel Samples from Corsica Yield Precious Metals as Well as Cobalt and Copper

Toronto, November 11, 2024 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") has received preliminary results from ongoing mineral processing, laboratory assay and metallurgical studies conducted by SGS Laboratories (Lakefield) Ltd. ("SGS") on a sample of magnetic sand taken from Nonza Beach, Corsica, under independent supervision by Mr. John Rae, P. Geo. of Ontario, Canada. The nickel-bearing mineral in the black magnetic sand is awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy, which is both of high specific gravity (dense) and of high magnetic susceptibility (magnetic).

Project Highlights:

Black beach sands from Nonza Beach, Corsica, contain the magnetic nickel-iron mineral awaruite transported by longshore drift from a nearby historic mine.

The beach is approximately 1350 metres long and up to 350 metres wide, with the beach material extending on the seabed up to at least an additional 600 metres offshore. The maximum beach thickness is estimated at 14 metres but this has yet to be tested by drilling.

Preliminary studies indicate the beach is 40% sand, up to 31.7% of which is magnetic, and a magnetic concentrate of the sand (containing awaruite+magnetite) yielded 40.1% nickel. 98% of the awaruite reports to the ˂ 1 mm fraction

New assays of an awaruite flotation concentrate yielded 71.4% nickel, 0.98% cobalt, 0.65% copper, 0.58 g/t gold, 0.09 g/t platinum and 0.39 g/t palladium

Further metallurgical studies are underway to determine the potential marketability of the mixed awaruite-magnetite as nickel-matte feedstock versus pure awaruite as a polymetallic product

Study of identical sands at the nearby Albo Beach are also underway

SGS was able to isolate a nearly pure awaruite concentrate using a combination of grinding and flotation of magnetic sand collected in a traverse of Nonza Beach using a high field strength rare earth magnet. The awaruite flotation concentrate assayed 71.4% nickel, 0.98% cobalt, 0.65% copper, 0.58 g/t gold, 0.09 g/t platinum and 0.39 g/t palladium. The flotation method was able to recover 83.8% of the nickel contained in the magnetic sand, which had a head grade of 6% nickel. Using reverse flotation, a second product of nearly pure (93%) magnetite was obtained. This process has not been optimised and is a "first pass" only. It is believed that the recovery of nickel from the raw magnetic sand can be improved.

An examination of the literature shows that platinum group metal ("PGM") enrichment in awaruite is quite rare. The only other occurrence documented being in the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia[1] The Company had previously determined that the Corsican awaruite contains PGMs by electron microprobe analysis carried out at Western University in Canada, and these new assay results by SGS confirm and quantify this.

As presented in the Company's press release dated October 3, 2024, a Mozley gravity table concentrate of magnetic beach sand generated by SGS yielded 40.1% nickel. The Company believes that an "impure" awaruite-magnetite gravity concentrate by itself could be potentially saleable as feedstock for a nickel-matte furnace. However, recovery and isolation of a pure awaruite product may allow for the extraction of cobalt, copper, and precious metals in a "value-added" scenario. Hydrometallurgical studies using an atmospheric leach on the remainder of the sample recovered by flotation is in progress with encouraging early results. The Company has no plan at this time to build a refinery or manufacture any battery grade materials but would like to explore all possibilities for commerciality.

The Company notes that it has not done sufficient work to determine a compliant resource at this juncture.

Qualified Persons:

The geological information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Aurania's VP Exploration, Mr. Jean-Paul Pallier, MSc. Mr. Pallier is a designated EurGeol by the European Federation of Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucú Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

