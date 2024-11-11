Vior Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, November 11, 2024 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51), will be participating in both the upcoming 121 Mining Investment London Conference, November 14-15, 2024, and Brien Lundin's New Orleans Investment Conference, November 20-23, 2024. Details on the conferences are noted below.

Meet with Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO, and Ben Cleland, Senior Exploration Manager, to learn more about Vior and the ongoing +60,000 m drill program at its flagship Belleterre Gold Project.

- 121 Mining Investment London Conference

Date: November 14-15, 2024

Location: Convene 133 Houndsditch, London, UK

Register HERE to meet with Vior management.

121 Mining Investment London connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings. To learn more, visit 121 London.

- New Orleans Investment Conference

Date: November 20-23, 2024

Location: Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, USA

Register HERE to meet with Vior management at Booth #303, and watch Vior's presentation on November 21, 2024 at 10:15 am ET in Area 2 of the Exhibit Hall.

The New Orleans Investment Conference, hosted by Brien Lundin, is celebrating its 50th year of bringing speakers with expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments, while investors engage with mining companies. To learn more, visit New Orleans Investment Conference.

For investors unable to attend these conferences, but interested in meeting with Vior management, please email info@vior.ca or mfedosiewich@vior.ca to set up an appointment.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral properties.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. (now Windfall Mining Group Inc., pursuant to the completion of its acquisition via plan of arrangement transaction announced by Osisko Mining on October 25, 2024). The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's historic high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Project and is currently executing on a?+60,000-metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and several other projects with multi-mineral potential.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

+1 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

