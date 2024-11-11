Dynacor Group: Retirement of Mr. Roger Demers CPA, Eminent Member of the Board of Directors, and Appointment of a New Director

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announces with deep gratitude the retirement of Mr. Roger Demers, member of the board of directors and chairman of the audit committee, after more than 15 years of dedicated service. Mr. Demers joined the Dynacor board in 2009 and played an essential role in the evolution and growth of our company.

During his tenure, Mr. Demers brought valuable expertise and strategic vision that helped strengthen our position in the market. His leadership on the audit committee has been particularly notable, ensuring the transparency and integrity of our financial operations.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Roger for his unwavering commitment and exemplary professionalism," declared Pierre Lépine, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His impact on our society is undeniable, and he will be missed both professionally and personally."

Mr. Demers has also been a mentor to many members of the team, generously sharing his knowledge and experience. His passion for excellence and dedication to the company's mission left a lasting imprint.

The members of the Board of Directors, members of management as well as employees of Dynacor Group Inc also congratulate Mr. Demers for his great contribution and his greatly appreciated personality.

We wish Roger a fulfilling retirement, full of new adventures and precious moments with his loved ones.

NOMINATION OF PIERRE BÉLIVEAU CPA AS NEW DIRECTOR

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Béliveau CPA as the Company's new Director. In addition to his role on the Board of Directors, Mr. Béliveau will also chair the Audit and Risk Management Committee, where he will use his expertise to ensure the transparency and integrity of our company's financial processes. He began his career at PWC (formerly PW) where he worked with various clients in the mining industry, among others.

Mr. Béliveau has extensive experience in the field of public companies, having held several management positions in the mining sector. His impressive career also includes overseas assignments, including more than ten years in West Africa, where he contributed to various major projects, strengthening his skills in financial management and corporate strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome Pierre to our team. His experience and strategic vision will be valuable assets to our company, particularly in the management of our Audit Committee," said Jean Martineau President and CEO. "We are confident that he will play a key role in our future growth and in the well-being of our employees."

Mr. Béliveau expressed his enthusiasm for joining Dynacor Group Inc.: "I am honored to be part of this dynamic company and contribute to its mission. I look forward to working with the team to ensure the financial security of our company and to continue to grow our business."

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmentally and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and is part of the TSX30 program. TSX30 is the flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Shares Outstanding: 36,307,106

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241111544654/en/

Contact

For more information, please contact:



Dynacor Group Inc.

T: 514-393-9000 #232

E: investors@dynacor.com