Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Northisle Announces Filing of NI 43?101 Technical Report for North Island Project

03:21 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX?V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ a technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43?101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43?101") titled "NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the North Island Project - 2024 Update" on the Company's 100% owned North Island copper-gold project located in the north end of Vancouver Island, British Columbia ("North Island Project"). The Report was prepared by Sue Bird, M.Sc., P.Eng, of Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Peter Mehrfert, M.Sc., P.Eng, of Ausenco, each a "qualified person" for purposes of NI 43-101. The effective date of the Report is September 23, 2024.

The full Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's previous technical reports are no longer current and should not be relied upon.

About Northisle

Northisle is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometers northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Contact

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (778) 655?9582
Email: info@northisle.ca
www.northisle.ca


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JMCQ
CA66644R1038
www.northisle.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap