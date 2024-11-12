Northisle Announces Filing of NI 43?101 Technical Report for North Island Project

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX?V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ a technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43?101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43?101") titled "NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the North Island Project - 2024 Update" on the Company's 100% owned North Island copper-gold project located in the north end of Vancouver Island, British Columbia ("North Island Project"). The Report was prepared by Sue Bird, M.Sc., P.Eng, of Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Peter Mehrfert, M.Sc., P.Eng, of Ausenco, each a "qualified person" for purposes of NI 43-101. The effective date of the Report is September 23, 2024.

The full Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's previous technical reports are no longer current and should not be relied upon.

About Northisle

Northisle is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometers northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton.

