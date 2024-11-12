Giant Mining Validates Copper-Bearing Breccia Zone with Core Hole MHB-31 at Majuba Hill Nevada

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") has received final assay results for MHB-31 ("MHB-31") the second core hole drilled at its Majuba Hill ("Majuba Hill") Copper-Silver Porphyry Deposit located in Pershing County, Nevada. Hole MHB-31 drilled the marginal breccia around the high-grade copper-bearing breccia intersected by MHB-30. Hole MHB-31 was located over 600 feet (185 meters) to the east of MHB-30 and intersected the marginal breccia portion of the copper-bearing breccia as shown on Figures 1 and 2.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccia Corridors and Prominent Breccia Bodies

MHB-31 returned: 115 feet (35.1 meters) of 0.10% copper and 3 g/t silver from 769 to 884 feet (234.4-269.5 meters).

"This confirms breccia controls for the location and wide zones of copper and silver mineralization that was highlighted by the technical review completed before the 2024 drilling," said Buster Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist to Giant Mining Corp. "These results are consistent with the copper grade-domains outlined in the Exploration Target Model constructed by RESPEC in the 2023 NI43-101."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Drone photo and Cross Section looking North

"With the validation of the Majuba Hill high-grade, copper-bearing breccia we are looking forward to the next phase of the 2024 drilling program," said David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining. "This understanding will make our drilling programs more cost-effective as we develop the deposit's potential to become a significant domestic supply of copper for the USA and for the benefit of all Giant Mining stakeholders."

Copper mineralization in the "Breccia-Margin" zones of the high-grade, copper-bearing breccias is within limonitic-matrix breccias, tourmaline-bearing stockwork zones, and tourmaline-bearing fracture zones as shown in Figure 3. Typically, copper occurs as azurite, malachite, cuprite, and chalcocite.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: MHB-31 Copper in Breccia Margin with chalcocite and cuprite.

Left photo: includes 879-884 feet (267.9-269.4 m) with 0.44% Cu and 6.6 g/t Ag.

Right photo: includes 909-914 feet (277.1-278.6 m) with 0.70% Cu and 1.6 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth or plastic sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse or directly from Woods Process to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are cut lengthwise into two halves and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 10% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

