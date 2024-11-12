Menü Artikel
NexGen Announces Best Hole to Date (RK-24-222) and High-Grade Expansion at Patterson Corridor East Concluding a Successful 2024 Drilling Program

12:30 Uhr  |  CNW
  • NexGen's 2024 exploration campaign delivered a new discovery on Rook I at Patterson Corridor East ("PCE") 3.5km east of Arrow.
  • Subsequent drilling has materially expanded the mineralized zone to 600 m strike length and 600 m vertical extent with 19 of 30 holes intersecting mineralization including 10 holes with multiple intervals >10,000 cps.
  • Today's announcement highlights the best hole to date at PCE (RK-24-222) returns 17.0 m wide vein with multiple high intensity (>61,000 cps) occurrences.
  • In 2024, PCE is the largest drill program in the Athabasca Basin by any Company at 34,000 meters (m).

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2024 - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is proud to announce the completion of its 2024 drilling campaign at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) that included more than 34,000 m across a total of 46 drillholes. Upon initial discovery of intense uranium mineralization at PCE (see March 11 News Release), the Company directed all drilling activity to focus exclusively on PCE, whereby 19 of 30 holes intersected mineralization. Bold and systematic spacing of drillhole intercepts have quickly grown the discovery from a single hole to a broad and continuous new uranium discovery. Real-time evaluation of results throughout the duration of the program focused on determining the overall outer extents of the mineralized zone and in parallel, precisely targeting high-grade sub-domains (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

In late October, a high-grade portion has presented itself within the overall mineralized zone with upgraded intensity of mineralization in the now best hole to date, RK-24-222 (Figure 3). A 17.0 m wide vein with multiple occurrences of off-scale (>61,000 cps) mineralization (Table1, Figure 3). In addition, RK-24-220 and -223 intersected strong mineralization up to 41,000 cps and 40,000 cps, respectively including multiple intercepts of >10,000 cps. System strength is confirmed by these zones characterized by semi-massive to massive replacement by uraninite. A high-grade sub-domain of the mineralized footprint now covers 100 m of strike and 170 m of depth extent with potential growth in all directions (Figure 2). The high-grade intersection in RK-24-222 represents the fifth drillhole at PCE to return off-scale (>61,000 cps) mineralization, joining previous significant intersections in RK-24-183, -197, -202, and -207.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This focused effort has elevated the materiality of PCE and today's results highlight the increasing potential of the PCE system with RK-24-222. With 600 m of strike length and 600 m of depth extent, this new zone located entirely within competent basement rock only 3.5 km from the flagship world-class Arrow deposit has emerged as a compelling and prospective addition to NexGen's dominant portfolio in the south western section of the Athabasca Basin.

NexGen's disciplined dual focus on the advancement of the Rook I Project and the expanded exploration at PCE demonstrates the Company's commitment to unlocking the full potential of this major uranium district at a time where the need for clean affordable safe baseload energy has never been more evident. With the world's leading tech companies all committing to nuclear power in recent month's the outlook is incredibly exciting in the nuclear fuel space."

Assays from disclosed intersections are expected in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, with reporting to follow. Exploration activity will resume in January 2025 with planning underway for a significant drill program at PCE where the prospectivity for material growth is clearly evident.

Table 1: 2024 Spectrometer results since previous release on August 8, 2024

Drillhole

Unconformity
Depth (m)

Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)

From
(m)

To (m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

RK-24-208

310

-70

756

104.3

435

435.5

0.5

<500





435.5

436

0.5

<500 - 710





522

522.5

0.5

<500





523

523.5

0.5

<500





655

655.5

0.5

<500 - 750





655.5

656

0.5

<500





657.5

658

0.5

<500





658.5

659

0.5

<500





665.5

666

0.5

<500





666

666.5

0.5

<500 - 610





669.5

670.5

1

<500





670.5

671

0.5

560 - 950





671

671.5

0.5

1400 - 3560





673

673.5

0.5

<500 - 690





673.5

674

0.5

500 - 1140





674

675

1

<500





680

681

1

<500





685.5

686

0.5

<500 - 600





686.5

687

0.5

600 - 800





687

687.5

0.5

900 - 3000





687.5

688

0.5

<500 - 3000





689

689.5

0.5

<500 - 500





689.5

690

0.5

1300 - 5700





690

690.5

0.5

<500 - 2400





690.5

691

0.5

<500





691.5

692

0.5

<500 - 1800





692

692.5

0.5

<500 - 1600





692.5

693

0.5

<500





693

693.5

0.5

<500 - 1300





693.5

694

0.5

<500 - 500





694

694.5

0.5

<500 - 610





694.5

695

0.5

<500 - 600





695

695.5

0.5

550 - 1500





695.5

696

0.5

<500 - 3500





696

696.5

0.5

<500 - 810





697.5

698.5

1

<500

RK-24-209

310

-70

840

110.7

395

396

1

<500





627.5

628

0.5

<500 - 510





695

695.5

0.5

<500





759

759.5

0.5

<500 - 600

RK-24-210

310

-70

1095

102.4

639

639.5

0.5

<500





639.5

640

0.5

<500 - 510





640

640.5

0.5

<500





854

854.5

0.5

<500 - 700





854.5

855

0.5

<500





855.5

856

0.5

<500 - 1600





856

856.5

0.5

<500 - 1800





857.5

858

0.5

<500





858

858.5

0.5

<500 - 1600





862

862.5

0.5

<500 - 950





863.5

864

0.5

<500 - 700





869

869.5

0.5

<500 - 600





869.5

870

0.5

<500 - 500





874.5

875

0.5

<500 - 550





875.5

876

0.5

<500 - 3800





876

876.5

0.5

2700 - 6500





876.5

877

0.5

<500 - 1100





877

879

2

<500





879

879.5

0.5

<500 - 1200





879.5

880

0.5

<500 - 700





880

880.5

0.5

<500 - 750





880.5

881

0.5

600 - 1200





881

881.5

0.5

<500 - 600





881.5

882

0.5

<500 - 900





882

882.5

0.5

<500 - 1500





882.5

883

0.5

800 - 3400





883

883.5

0.5

<500 - 520





884.5

885

0.5

<500





885.5

886

0.5

<500 - 600





886

886.5

0.5

<500 - 1100





886.5

887

0.5

<500 - 1600





888

888.5

0.5

<500





888.5

889

0.5

<500 - 900





915.5

916.5

1

<500





920

920.5

0.5

<500 - 500





921

921.5

0.5

<500 - 700





921.5

922

0.5

<500

RK-24-211

310

-70

1302

103.1

776.5

777

0.5

<500





784

784.5

0.5

<500





1116.5

1117

0.5

<500

RK-24-212

315

-70

137

121

No Significant Intersections

RK-24-213

310

-70

936

87

No Significant Intersections

RK-24-214

310

-70

989

111.6

463

463.5

0.5

<500





466.5

467

0.5

<500





859.5

860

0.5

<500





862.5

863.5

1

<500





863.5

864

0.5

<500 - 950





865

865.5

0.5

<500





865.5

866

0.5

<500 - 540





866

866.5

0.5

<500 - 1400





867.5

868

0.5

<500





868

868.5

0.5

<500 - 650





868.5

869

0.5

<500 - 2200





869.5

870

0.5

<500

RK-24-215

310

-70

840

114.8

542

542.5

0.5

600 - 1300





542.5

543

0.5

2200 - 3200





543

543.5

0.5

6000 - 11000





543.5

544

0.5

<500 - 5000





544

544.5

0.5

<500 - 700





544.5

545

0.5

600 - 3500





545

545.5

0.5

500 - 1800





545.5

546

0.5

<500 - 700





546

546.5

0.5

<500 - 1400





546.5

547

0.5

<500 - 1150





547

547.5

0.5

<500





551.5

552

0.5

<500 - 1700





552

553.5

1.5

<500





564.5

565

0.5

<500 - 700





570

570.5

0.5

<500





570.5

571

0.5

<500 - 800





571

571.5

0.5

<500





571.5

572

0.5

<500 - 600





572

572.5

0.5

<500





583.5

584

0.5

<500





584.5

585

0.5

<500





585

585.5

0.5

600 - 1500





585.5

586

0.5

<500 - 550





586

586.5

0.5

<500 - 700





586.5

587

0.5

<500 - 800





587

588

1

<500





588

588.5

0.5

600 - 2000





588.5

589

0.5

700 - 2100





589

589.5

0.5

<500 - 1300





589.5

590

0.5

1200 - 1500





590.5

591

0.5

<500





600

600.5

0.5

<500 - 500





604.5

605

0.5

<500





608.5

609

0.5

<500





609

609.5

0.5

800 - 2850





609.5

610

0.5

<500





610

610.5

0.5

<500 - 850





621.5

622

0.5

<500 - 1500





622

622.5

0.5

<500 - 700





643

643.5

0.5

<500





646

646.5

0.5

<500 - 700





646.5

647

0.5

<500 - 1300





647

647.5

0.5

<500 - 2500





647.5

648

0.5

<500 - 700





648

649

1

<500





657

657.5

0.5

<500 - 1200





658

658.5

0.5

<500 - 500





658.5

659

0.5

<500 - 500





659

659.5

0.5

<500 - 1950





665.5

666

0.5

<500 - 600





681

681.5

0.5

<500 - 900





681.5

682

0.5

<500 - 850

RK-24-216

310

-70

1071

99.7

787

787.5

0.5

<500 - 600





787.5

788

0.5

1100 - 3700





788

788.5

0.5

800 - 1200





788.5

789

0.5

<500





789.5

790

0.5

<500 - 700





790

790.5

0.5

<500 - 700





790.5

791

0.5

<500





791.5

792

0.5

<500 - 550





805

805.5

0.5

<500 - 740





805.5

806

0.5

<500





807.5

808.5

1

<500





811.5

812

0.5

<500 - 5800





815

815.5

0.5

<500 - 760





815.5

816

0.5

<500 - 700





819

820

1

<500

RK-24-217

310

-70

1185

105.6

519

520

1

<500





528.5

529

0.5

<500





709

710

1

<500

RK-24-217a

310

-70

120

105.1

No Significant Intersections

RK-24-218

310

-70

696

109.6

325.5

326

0.5

<500 - 830





424.5

425

0.5

<500 - 550





425.5

426

0.5

<500





463.5

464

0.5

<500 - 520





494.5

495

0.5

<500 - 550





515.5

516

0.5

<500





516

516.5

0.5

<500 - 700





516.5

517

0.5

<500 - 1200





517

517.5

0.5

500 - 4300





517.5

518

0.5

<500 - 1200





518

518.5

0.5

1000 - 2000





518.5

519

0.5

<500 - 1000

RK-24-219

310

-70

1187

99.8

758.5

759

0.5

<500 - 1050





759.5

760

0.5

<500 - 1100





897.5

898

0.5

<500





982

982.5

0.5

<500 - 570

RK-24-220

310

-70

732

116

387

387.5

0.5

<500





445.5

446

0.5

<500 - 510





446

446.5

0.5

<500 - 660





446.5

447

0.5

<500





452

452.5

0.5

<500 - 2400





452.5

453

0.5

<500 - 2000





453

454.5

1.5

<500





454.5

455

0.5

<500 - 650





455.5

456

0.5

<500 - 1700





456

456.5

0.5

600 - 1300





456.5

457

0.5

<500 - 1200





457

457.5

0.5

700 - 27000





457.5

458

0.5

1700 - 41000





459.5

460

0.5

<500 - 550





460

461

1

<500





461

461.5

0.5

<500 - 7000





461.5

462

0.5

<500 - 6000





462

462.5

0.5

740 - 2000





462.5

463

0.5

3500 - 4500





463

463.5

0.5

1300 - 6000





463.5

464

0.5

600 - 6500





464

464.5

0.5

600 - 2000





464.5

465

0.5

700 - 4000





465

465.5

0.5

<500 - 5600





465.5

466

0.5

1200 - 8200





466

466.5

0.5

<500 - 6000





477.5

478

0.5

<500 - 750





478

478.5

0.5

<500 - 800





479

479.5

0.5

<500





479.5

480

0.5

<500 - 800





480

480.5

0.5

<500 - 680





480.5

481

0.5

680 - 1300





481

481.5

0.5

<500 - 600





481.5

482

0.5

<500





482

482.5

0.5

<500 - 520





482.5

483

0.5

<500 - 520





483

483.5

0.5

<500





483.5

484

0.5

<500 - 800





484

484.5

0.5

<500 - 1100





484.5

485

0.5

<500 - 16000





485

485.5

0.5

3000 - 16000





485.5

486

0.5

<500 - 7000





486

486.5

0.5

<500 - 13000





486.5

487

0.5

<500 - 1200





487

488

1

<500





489

489.5

0.5

<500 - 640





489.5

490

0.5

<500 - 950





490

490.5

0.5

<500 - 800





490.5

491

0.5

<500 - 2100





491

491.5

0.5

<500 - 6000





491.5

492

0.5

<500 - 840





495

495.5

0.5

<500





495.5

496

0.5

<500 - 6800





496

496.5

0.5

<500 - 4100





496.5

497

0.5

<500 - 6000





497

497.5

0.5

2600 - 2600





497.5

498

0.5

<500 - 500





498

498.5

0.5

<500 - 1800





498.5

499

0.5

<500





503

503.5

0.5

<500 - 1500





503.5

504.5

1

<500





525.5

526

0.5

<500





539

539.5

0.5

<500





539.5

540

0.5

540 - 7300





570.5

571

0.5

<500 - 730





579.5

580

0.5

<500





580

580.5

0.5

<500 - 510





580.5

581

0.5

<500 - 520





583

583.5

0.5

<500





583.5

584

0.5

<500 - 1500





584

584.5

0.5

<500 - 620





596.5

597

0.5

<500 - 1300





597

597.5

0.5

<500 - 1300





599.5

600

0.5

<500

RK-24-221

310

-70

861.6

115.9

302

302.5

0.5

<500





302.5

303

0.5

<500 - 600





303

303.5

0.5

<500 - 830





594.5

595

0.5

<500





595

595.5

0.5

<500 - 1700





597.5

598

0.5

<500 - 5500





599

599.5

0.5

<500 - 2700





642

642.5

0.5

<500





642.5

643

0.5

<500 - 520





643

643.5

0.5

<500 - 1100





644

644.5

0.5

<500





650.5

651

0.5

<500 - 670





697.5

698

0.5

<500





698

698.5

0.5

<500 - 2300

RK-24-222

354

-65

753

108.4

588

588.5

0.5

770 - 1200





598

599.5

1.5

<500





602.5

603

0.5

<500 - 820





603

603.5

0.5

640 - 2000





603.5

604.5

1

<500





604.5

605

0.5

3000 - 20000





605

605.5

0.5

5800 - 17000





605.5

605.6

0.1

18000 - 60000





605.6

605.7

0.1

>61000





605.7

606

0.3

9000 - 60000





606

606.5

0.5

1800 - 10000





606.5

607

0.5

<500 - 730





607

607.4

0.4

3000 - 60000





607.4

607.8

0.4

>61000





607.8

608

0.2

5000 - 60000





608

608.2

0.2

16000 - 60000





608.2

608.4

0.2

>61000





608.4

608.5

0.1

10000 - 60000





608.5

609

0.5

6400 - 42000





609

609.5

0.5

10000 - 25000





609.5

610

0.5

7000 - 25000





610

610.5

0.5

<500 - 6000





610.5

610.9

0.4

7000 - 60000





610.9

611

0.1

>61000





611

611.5

0.5

4000 - 26000





611.5

612

0.5

3000 - 10000





612

612.5

0.5

700 - 3000





612.5

613

0.5

3000 - 7000





613

613.5

0.5

700 - 6000





613.5

614

0.5

2000 - 33000





614

614.5

0.5

900 - 6000





614.5

615

0.5

1900 - 39000





615

615.5

0.5

580 - 15000





615.5

616

0.5

500 - 5000





616

616.5

0.5

900 - 7500





616.5

617

0.5

900 - 25000





617

617.5

0.5

2800 - 14000





617.5

618

0.5

1100 - 3500





618

618.4

0.4

1300 - 60000





618.4

618.5

0.1

>61000





618.5

619

0.5

15000 - 31000





619

619.5

0.5

9800 - 39000





619.5

620

0.5

3400 - 14500





620

620.5

0.5

1800 - 24000





620.5

621

0.5

2500 - 25000





621

621.5

0.5

<500 - 2800





622

622.5

0.5

<500 - 580





622.5

623

0.5

<500 - 800





623

623.5

0.5

550 - 18000





623.5

624

0.5

500 - 1400





624

624.5

0.5

<500 - 700





624.5

625

0.5

<500 - 10000





625

625.4

0.4

500 - 60000





625.4

625.5

0.1

>61000





625.5

626

0.5

700 - 40000





627

627.5

0.5

<500





629

629.5

0.5

<500 - 1000





640

640.5

0.5

<500 - 600





640.5

641

0.5

<500 - 510





649

649.5

0.5

<500





658

658.5

0.5

<500 - 800





658.5

659

0.5

<500





665

665.5

0.5

<500





668

668.5

0.5

<500 - 800





668.5

669

0.5

<500 - 560





671

671.5

0.5

<500





687

687.5

0.5

<500

RK-24-223

345

-66

TBD

106.8

336

336.5

0.5

<500 - 800





633

633.5

0.5

<500 - 7200





633.5

634

0.5

<500 - 40000





634

634.5

0.5

<500 - 1300





634.5

635

0.5

<500 - 1700





635

635.5

0.5

<500





645.5

646

0.5

<500 - 740





646

646.5

0.5

2100 - 10000





646.5

647

0.5

7500 - 24000





647

647.5

0.5

1000 - 24000





675

675.5

0.5

500 - 4200





675.5

676

0.5

1200 - 7200





676

676.5

0.5

<500 - 3700





678

678.5

0.5

<500 - 700





678.5

679

0.5

<500





679.5

680

0.5

<500 - 800





689.5

690

0.5

<500 - 2500





690

690.5

0.5

5000 - 14000





690.5

691

0.5

4000 - 12000





691

691.5

0.5

<500 - 6000





691.5

692

0.5

3000 - 12000





692

692.5

0.5

5000 - 14000





692.5

693

0.5

<500 - 1100





695.5

696

0.5

<500 - 3100





696

696.5

0.5

<500 - 1500





696.5

697

0.5

<500





702.5

703.5

1

<500





704.5

705

0.5

<500





713.5

714

0.5

<500 - 1700





714.5

715

0.5

<500





715

715.5

0.5

<500 - 1200





716

716.5

0.5

1200 - 1800





716.5

717

0.5

<500 - 1100





717

717.5

0.5

1500 - 2200





717.5

718

0.5

<500 - 2000





718

718.5

0.5

<500 - 5100





720.5

721

0.5

<500 - 5900





721

721.5

0.5

<500 - 2000





722

722.5

0.5

1100 - 12000





722.5

723

0.5

1500 - 23000





723

723.5

0.5

3500 - 37000





726

726.5

0.5

<500 - 3000





726.5

727

0.5

3000 - 12000





727

727.5

0.5

<500





737.5

738

0.5

<500 - 5000





738

738.5

0.5

<500 - 1400





743

743.5

0.5

<500 - 700





749

750

1

<500





756.5

757

0.5

<500





757.5

758

0.5

<500





758.5

759

0.5

<500





759

759.5

0.5

<500 - 720





760

760.5

0.5

<500 - 3000





763.5

764

0.5

<500 - 650





764.5

765.5

1

<500





765.5

766

0.5

900 - 3700





766

766.5

0.5

800 - 15000





766.5

767

0.5

800 - 25000





767

767.5

0.5

1000 - 11000





767.5

768

0.5

<500





772

772.5

0.5

<500-500





772.5

773

0.5

<500





773.5

774

0.5

<500 - 700





774

774.5

0.5

<500 - 10000





775

775.5

0.5

<500

RK-24-224

310

-70

TBD

115.8

TBD
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

www.nexgenenergy.ca

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Manager, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-best-hole-to-date-rk-24-222-and-high-grade-expansion-at-patterson-corridor-east-concluding-a-successful-2024-drilling-program-302302403.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.



Contact
Contact Information: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca; Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca, www.nexgenenergy.ca; Monica Kras, Vice President, Corporate Development, +44 7307 191933, mkras@nxe-energy.ca, www.nexgenenergy.ca
