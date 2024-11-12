Appia Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program Intercepting Potential Highgrade Mineralization on all three Drillholes in Goias, Brazil

Toronto, November 12, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the conclusion of its diamond drilling program in the SouthWest Extension Zone of Target IV at its Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) project in the State of Goias, Brazil. The three drillholes (see Map 1) were completed for a total of 450.7 metres, and successfully intercepted the anticipated carbonatitic breccia and highly altered hardrock zones in all three drillholes, indicating the continuation of the highgrade mineralization first identified in previously completed reverse circulation drill holes (See press releases dated October 31st, 2023 and January 16, 2024).

Highlights:

Hole PCH-DDH-002, total depth of 150.0metres - Regolith fom 0 to 37.4m, Breccia from 37.4 to EOH

Hole PCH-DDH-003, total depth of 147.7metres - Regolith fom 0 to 49.9 m, Breccia from 49.9 to EOH

Hole PCH-DDH-004, total depth of 153.0metres - Regolith fom 0 to 45.0 m, Breccia from 45.0 to EOH

The three drillholes presented substantial hydrothermal alteration and local sulfidation within the breccia.

Stephen Burega, President, stated, "The program successfully identified carbonatitic breccia below the previously reported highgrade clay material with up to 92,758 ppm or 9.3% and averaging over 27,000 ppm or 2.7% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) over 0-24 metres. (See press release January 16, 2024) And we anticipate a continuation of similar grades below this zone in the hardrock mineralization at depth. This presents an exceptional opportunity to further showcase Target IV and the entire PCH project, for both IAC and primary mineralization potential."

Map 1 - Location of concluded drillholes PCH-DDH-002, PCH-DDH-003 and PCH-DDH-004.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/229583_58aeba88e487dadf_001full.jpg

The preliminary geological interpretation is presented in Figure 1 showing the extent of the Hydrothermalized Carbonatitic Breccia, which remains open at depth. Sampling is under way and assay results are expected in +/- 30 days.

Figure 1 - Preliminary Geological Core Interpretation for the Carbonatitic Breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/229583_58aeba88e487dadf_002full.jpg

On March 1st, 2024, the Company announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and the Buriti Zone (Click here for the Press Release), and the companion NI 43-101 technical report on the PCH Project was filed on April 16th, 2024. (Click here for the Press Release).

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Andre L. L. Costa, Appia's VP Exploration for Brazil, with more than 30 years of relevant experience. Mr. Costa is a APEGS Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and a Fellow of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (FAIG), a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 149.4 million common shares outstanding, 170.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

