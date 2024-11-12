Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
ST HELIER, Nov. 12, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on November 8, 2024 from BlackRock, Inc. that on November 7, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|07/11/2024
|6.Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|08/11/2024
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.72%
|0.25%
|4.97%
|956,737
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.74%
|0.26%
|5.00%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|907,873
|4.72%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|907,873
|4.72%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
Settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|48,864
|0.25%
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|48,864
|0.25%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)xiv
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|3.130%
|0.000%
|3.130%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
|Place of completion
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|Date of completion
|08 November 2024