Outcrop Silver Provides An Update On Its Regional Exploration Program At Santa Ana

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2024 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to provide an update on the regional exploration and target generation program. Mapping from the El 20 historic mine workings has shown a potential mineralized shoot in Los Mangos vein with highly prospective assays (Table 1). In addition, regional exploration work done at La Rica prospect confirmed a series of veins carrying significant gold grades (Figure 4). Outcrop Silver continues executing its ambitious regional exploration program, aiming to generate drill-ready targets with the potential for increasing the Mineral Resource. Outcrop Silver currently has two rigs exploration drilling with Los Mangos being the next target to be tested.

Highlights in Recent Work from the 2024 Regional Exploration Program

The target generation program continues advancing targets for near-term drilling along the 17 kilometre fully permitted mineralized vein corridor.





Mapping and channel samplings from underground workings at Los Mangos show mineralization along 30 meters in a quartz vein. The returning assays are up to 1,737 grams of silver across 1.60 metres (Figure 2). Los Mangos is the next target to be drilled.





Samplings from La Rica target are returning up to 15.59 grams per tonne of gold in channel samples and 53.92 in chip samples from float boulders (Table 2).

"After launching our regional exploration program, we are thrilled with the amount of geological knowledge generated in recent months," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The generated data is a key component in the exploration process to better define potential targets. Our strategy is to conduct comprehensive assessments on every single vein target to increase our overall exploration success rate. The regular process starts with the selection of areas based on geophysics, regional geochemical surveys, and previous reports of historic small-scale mining activities. Then our crew goes down, starts mapping the area, and collects rock samples from float boulders or outcrops, always keeping in mind all the potential structural controls in the region. When outcrops are scarce, we design and execute detailed soil surveys, followed by trenching campaigns to expose veins and mineralized fault zones. Finally, after defining a minimum exploration unit, which is a confirmed vein trace of at least 250 metres long that shows rock sample assays higher than 300 g/t AgEq with consistency, the target moves to drill planning that involves logistical, social and environmental analyses additionally to the geological one".

The target generation program continues defining the Los Mangos vein and La Rica targets located to the south of the initial Mineral Resource. To date, three targets have been confirmed through drilling: Aguilar, Jimenez, and La Ye (see News Releases dated July 17, 2024, September 11, 2024, and October 8, 2024). Additional targets, such as Los Mangos, La Rica, Frias, and Morena, are ready to be drilled for the first time after extensive mapping campaigns, thorough rock samplings, and targeted soil geochemical surveys.

Los Mangos

Detailed geological mapping in the El 20 historic mine workings showed the Los Mangos vein as an anastomosing pinch and swell vein with an average width of 1.32 metres and the potential for finding a parallel vein on the hanging wall (Figure 2). Channel samples from El 20 workings have returned encouraging grades up to 2.28 grams per tonne of gold and 1,737 grams per tonne of silver (Table 1) along the main adit for a total distance of 30 metres. The mineralization observed in the workings is consistent with the high-grade mineralization typical throughout the Santa Ana project - massive coarse-grained sulfide bands or clusters, primarily consisting of pyrite and argentite hosted in whitish quartz veins (Figure 3).

Channel ID Sample Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq

g/t MAbs0

1.20 1.79 20 155 Inc. 16153 0.45 4.72 41 396 MAbs2W

1.05 2.28 35 206 Inc. 16729 0.45 5.27 75 471 MAbs4W

1.20 1.55 60 177 Inc. 16732 0.45 4.08 154 461 MAbs8W

1.25 0.85 40 104 Inc. 16738 0.55 1.91 57 201 MAbs10W

0.80 1.39 21 125 Inc. 16742 0.50 2.22 33 200 MAbs12W

1.30 0.47 75 110 Inc. 16147 0.60 0.94 160 230 MAbs14W

1.35 0.29 139 161 Inc. 16745 0.70 0.44 130 163 And 16747 0.65 0.13 150 159 MAbs18W

1.40 0.60 73 117 Inc. 16751 0.70 0.98 139 212 MAbs20W

1.60 0.51 1,737 1,775 Inc. 16144 1.05 0.46 266 301 And 16145 0.55 0.60 4,545 4,591 MAbs24W

1.85 0.11 182 190 Inc. 16138 0.30 0.37 1,053 1,081 MAbs26W

0.70 0.09 411 417 Inc. 16753 0.40 0.04 160 163 And 16754 0.30 0.16 744 756 MAbs28W

1.40 0.18 731 744 Inc. 16756 0.40 0.16 1,500 1,512 And 16757 1.00 0.19 423 437 MAbs30W

1.65 0.37 68 96 Inc. 16762 0.30 0.12 312 321 MAbs32W

1.20 0.07 613 618 Inc. 16767 0.50 0.13 1,466 1,476 MAbs34W

1.15 0.17 545 558 Inc. 16772 0.40 0.45 1,566 1,599 MAbs36W

2.85 0.28 19 40 Inc. 16130 0.85 0.92 56 125 And 16129 0.30 0.04 10 13 MAbs5E

1.00 0.98 45 118 Inc. 17424 0.30 1.25 61 155 And 17425 0.70 0.86 38 103 MAbs0S 16148 1.60 0.15 104 115 MAbsCXSur

0.55 0.26 99 119 Inc. 16157 0.25 0.50 122 159

Table 1. Channel sample assay results reported in this release from the El 20 historic mine at Los Mangos target. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using each element's prices, recovery, and grades using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. Channel samples lengths are interpreted as the true width of the vein.

La Rica

Follow-up geological mapping work from the program reported in the News Release dated September 04, 2024, confirmed the extension of this prospective vein for nearly 600 metres with consistent float occurrences showing gold grades ranging from 3.48 to 53.92 grams per tonne (Figure 4 and Table 2). Additional detailed continous channel samples on the northern extension of La Rica revealed a 1.0 metre wide vein zone at 10.52 grams per tonne of gold (Table 3). La Rica target continues to show parallel shallow dipping veins striking between 270 to 290° hosted by a granodioritc intrusion. Further work planned involves trenches once the soil assays results are available.

Sample ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Type Width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq

g/t Release Date 16550 501994.000 557796.000 853.34 Channel 0.65 5.93 5 451 September 4, 2024 16553 501992.000 557796.000 854.15 Channel 0.60 15.59 23 1,194 September 4, 2024 16559 502018.330 557776.110 833.59 Float

53.92 64 4,113 September 4, 2024 16560 502022.000 557828.000 851.92 Float

9.54 40 757 September 4, 2024 16635 501900.740 557605.190 822.47 Float

11.69 29 907 September 4, 2024 17247 502043.850 557920.350 891.00 Channel 0.30 7.60 9 580 Current Release 17251 501919.000 557764.000 859.00 Float

29.85 98 2,339 Current Release 17252 502138.000 557946.000 893.00 Float

14.59 52 1,147 Current Release 17253 502119.000 557968.000 891.00 Float

8.75 26 682 Current Release 17264 502199.000 557999.000 889.00 Float

6.89 28 545 Current Release 17266 502236.000 558059.000 918.00 Float

3.48 231 493 Current Release 17286 502162.980 558057.520 896.00 Channel 0.55 5.16 5 393 Current Release 17389 501951.000 557705.000 847.00 Float

10.46 34 819 Current Release 17392 502019.000 557781.000 859.00 Float

4.88 50 416 Current Release

Table 2. Channel and chip sample results in the La Rica target from the target generation program previously reported and referred to in Figure 4 (see News Releases dated September 04, 2024). Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using each element's prices, recovery, and grades using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. Sample lengths are interpreted as true widths.

Channel ID Sample Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq

g/t LR_03 17443 0.30 1.69 8 135 RI-001

1.00 10.52 29 819 Inc. 17269 0.40 14.24 51 1,120 And 17271 0.30 15.87 30 1,222 RI-003 17295 0.35 8.29 11 633 RI-004 17291 0.45 3.90 10 302

Table 3. Channel sample results in the La Rica referred to in Figure 4. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using each element's prices, recovery, and grades using the formula given in the silver equivalent note. Sample lengths are interpreted as true widths.

Sample ID Type Prospect Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Sample Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) MAbs0 UG Channel Los Mangos 501843.335 556526.543 871.26 2.50 145 0 MAbs0S UG Channel Los Mangos 501844.240 556524.620 869.46 3.60 170 0 MAbs10W UG Channel Los Mangos 501835.460 556520.420 871.40 1.75 140 0 MAbs12W UG Channel Los Mangos 501833.870 556519.210 871.40 1.30 140 0 MAbs14W UG Channel Los Mangos 501832.280 556518.000 871.35 1.35 150 0 MAbs16W UG Channel Los Mangos 501830.520 556517.080 871.30 1.30 140 0 MAbs18W UG Channel Los Mangos 501828.620 556516.470 871.50 1.40 140 0 MAbs20W UG Channel Los Mangos 501826.806 556515.335 872.80 1.60 140 0 MAbs24W UG Channel Los Mangos 501823.921 556512.682 871.56 2.70 140 0 MAbs26W UG Channel Los Mangos 501822.430 556511.400 871.50 1.70 140 0 MAbs28W UG Channel Los Mangos 501820.840 556509.980 871.60 1.40 140 0 MAbs2W UG Channel Los Mangos 501841.800 556525.260 871.17 1.65 140 0 MAbs30W UG Channel Los Mangos 501819.330 556508.670 871.59 1.65 140 0 MAbs32W UG Channel Los Mangos 501817.390 556508.210 871.75 1.70 145 0 MAbs34W UG Channel Los Mangos 501815.720 556507.130 871.85 2.00 145 0 MAbs36W UG Channel Los Mangos 501814.044 556506.023 871.36 2.85 140 0 MAbs38W UG Channel Los Mangos 501812.910 556504.290 871.49 1.80 135 0 MAbs40W UG Channel Los Mangos 501811.100 556503.240 871.49 1.85 135 0 MAbs42W UG Channel Los Mangos 501810.380 556501.190 871.32 1.30 120 0 MAbs44W UG Channel Los Mangos 501809.380 556499.440 871.28 1.40 115 0 MAbs46W UG Channel Los Mangos 501808.240 556497.810 871.36 1.55 120 0 MAbs48W UG Channel Los Mangos 501807.060 556496.200 871.45 1.75 120 0 MAbs4W UG Channel Los Mangos 501840.250 556524.020 871.10 1.20 140 0 MAbs50W UG Channel Los Mangos 501805.920 556494.550 871.56 1.40 125 0 MAbs52W UG Channel Los Mangos 501804.790 556492.910 871.68 1.50 125 0 MAbs54W UG Channel Los Mangos 501803.660 556491.260 871.68 1.65 120 0 MAbs56W UG Channel Los Mangos 501802.920 556489.660 871.80 0.95 115 0 MAbs57W UG Channel Los Mangos 501802.624 556489.011 871.69 1.30 115 0 MAbs5E UG Channel Los Mangos 501849.710 556530.370 871.08 1.00 140 0 MAbs6W UG Channel Los Mangos 501838.650 556522.820 871.10 1.53 150 0 MAbs8W UG Channel Los Mangos 501837.050 556521.620 871.40 1.25 120 0 MAbsCXSur UG Channel Los Mangos 501845.791 556510.040 874.23 1.30 130 0 LR_03 Channel La Rica 502170.000 558054.000 914.00 1.15 60 -85 RI-001 Channel La Rica 502163.000 558061.000 897.00 1.30 175 -20 RI-003 Channel La Rica 502172.000 558061.000 919.00 0.80 185 -70 RI-004 Channel La Rica 502161.250 558056.490 897.00 1.65 160 -50

Table 4. Collar and survey table for channel samples reported in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection. Sample lengths are interpreted as true widths.

Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. The equivalency formula as follows:

Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's Metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see NR from August 23, 2023).

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geologists.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The 2024 drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

