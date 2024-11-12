Recharge Resources Reviewing Highly Prospective Uranium Projects From Across North America

Vancouver - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is currently conducting a strategic review of multiple uranium projects, including historical deposits and new opportunities within Wyoming and Colorado Plateau regions in the United States, as well as in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and surrounding areas.

Following the November 5th U.S. election and the shift to a Republican administration, the Company sees a timely opportunity to explore and develop domestic uranium supplies. Both political parties share a commitment to advancing the "Greenification" of the nation, prioritizing sustainable energy initiatives. President-elect Donald Trump has committed to expediting permitting processes for mining and increasing investment in nuclear energy, creating a favorable landscape for the Company's planned expansion in the uranium sector.

The president-elect's campaign website states: President Trump will support nuclear energy production, which reached a record high during his administration, by modernizing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, working to keep existing power plants open, and investing in innovative small modular reactors.

It also calls for domestic uranium mining. Thanks to AI, we'll "need twice the amount of electricity currently supplied for everything to the entire United States of America," Trump said in an August news conference.

"So we have to produce massive electricity that we don't have, but the environmental impact statements won't allow us to do that," Trump said. "The rules and regulations that we currently have won't allow us to do any of it, not even a tiny fraction of it. But if I'm president, we'll be able to do it."

The United States currently imports approximately 40.5 million pounds ("Mlbs") of U3O8 annually, with only 2.1 Mlbs-roughly 5%-sourced from domestic suppliers. Additionally, the outgoing administration introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at prohibiting uranium imports from Russia, further emphasizing the need for secure, homegrown supply chains. With global uranium demand now surpassing mined production and no immediate solutions on the horizon, conditions are primed for a significant resurgence in U.S. uranium development.1

The current surge in uranium demand is driven by its growing competitiveness as a fuel for electric power generation, now rivaling fossil-fuel-powered plants. Current estimates suggest that existing uranium reserves may be insufficient to meet domestic market needs in the coming years. Notably, this private market operates independently of government uranium purchases, highlighting a strong, standalone demand for uranium as a vital energy source.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

A Step Towards a Low-Carbon Future

In a major move toward sustainable energy, Amazon has invested in U.S.-based nuclear energy developer X-energy, marking a significant commitment to low-carbon power solutions for its expansive digital infrastructure. This investment aligns with a broader trend among tech giants seeking reliable, clean energy sources. Google recently joined the nuclear sector by commissioning several small modular reactors (SMRs) from Kairos Power, while Microsoft has secured a 20-year power agreement from the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, contingent on its planned restart by Constellation Energy. These strategic steps underscore the tech industry's growing focus on nuclear energy as a critical component of its carbon-reduction goals.

About the Colorado Plateau

The Colorado Plateau is recognized as a world-class uranium jurisdiction, with a production history dating back to the 1950s. Since then, this prolific region has produced approximately 328 million pounds of U3O8 with grades ranging from 0.2% to 0.4% U3O8, reflecting its rich resource potential and long-standing contributions to domestic uranium supply. The region's legacy and established infrastructure make it an attractive target for future uranium development as the U.S. seeks to secure and expand its domestic energy resources.2

Recharge Resources President and CEO David Greenway states: "Recharge has built a diverse portfolio of advancing gold, nickel, and lithium assets, currently under option to companies progressing these significant projects, where Recharge also holds a shareholder position. With the incoming U.S. administration prioritizing domestic energy supply to power the nation, we believe now is an opportune time to invest in domestic mining opportunities, particularly in the resource-rich Colorado Plateau. We look forward to engaging our stakeholders in the exciting developments ahead and invite everyone to join us in this next chapter of the Recharge journey."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Segerstrom, a consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals and uranium to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

1 (Source: Prohibiting Imports of Uranium Products from the Russian Federation - United States Department of State)

2 (Source: Albrethsen, Jr., H., & McGinley, F. E., 1982. "Summary History of Domestic Procurement Under U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Contracts.")

