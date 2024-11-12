Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual November Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, November 12, 2024 - Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 13-14, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

*All Times EST Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 ***** Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (VIOT) Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) 9:15-9:45 Freightos (CRGO) Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) ***** 10:00-10:30 Synchronoss (SNCR) TRX Gold Corp. (TRX) Better Choice Company, Inc. (BTTR) 10:45-11:15 ***** Koil Energy Solutions (KLNG) Alico Inc. (ALCO) 11:30-12:00 Rezolve AI (RZLV) TwinDisc Inc (TWIN) Black Diamond Group (BDI-CA) 12:15-12:45 ***** Sono Group N.V. (SEVCF) Proton Green (CYRB) 1:00-1:30 Realbotix (XBOT) LifeVantage (LFVN) Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) 1:45-2:15 Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Atara Bio (ATRA) 2:30-3:00 ***** Hyliion (HYLN) U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) 3:15-3:45 ***** ***** Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) 4:00-4:30 ***** Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) 1x1s Only (13th) Better.com [Better Home & Finance Co] (BETR) Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Mayville Engineering Co. (MEC) ***** ***** *****

*All Times EST Thursday, November 14th, 2024 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 Perfect Corp (PERF) Ecora Resources (ECRAF) Polypid Ltd. (PYPD) 9:15-9:45 Corero Network Security (CNS.GB) Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) Union Jack Oil plc (UJOGF) 10:00-10:30 Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) ***** ***** 10:45-11:15 Richardson Electronics (RELL) Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) 11:30-12:00 HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) FreightCar America, Inc (RAIL) Zomedica Inc (ZOM) 12:15-12:45 ***** ***** Owlet (OWLT) 1:00-1:30 ***** ***** Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) 1:45-2:15 ***** Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) Iradimed (IRMD) 2:30-3:00 GAIA, Inc. (GAIA) Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (SLVR) CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) 1x1s Only (14th) Better.com [Better Home & Finance Co] (BETR) Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) ***** ***** ***** *****

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

