Japan Gold's Dr. Keiko Hattori Awarded with Duncan R. Derry Medal

Vancouver, November 12, 2024 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Keiko Hattori, a Director of the Company, was awarded with the prestigious Duncan R. Derry Medal by the Mineral Deposits Division (MDD) of the Geological Association of Canada GAC®.

Awarded annually, the Duncan R. Derry Medal is the highest award bestowed by the MDD to the outstanding economic geologist who has made significant contributions to the science of economic geology in Canada. The award recognizes candidates for their skill and stature as professional economic geologists, and for their public contributions to the science field. Past recipients in the last three years include: Stephen J. Piercey, Patrick Mercier-Langevin, and Iain Samson.

Dr. Keiko Hattori (University of Ottawa)

Dr. Hattori's research on a broad range of geoscience topics includes volcanology, sedimentary geochemistry, and mantle petrology and geochemistry. These studies have a common theme, understanding the geological framework for metallic mineralization. The work includes the documentation of the paleo-surface environment for uranium placer formation, the metal transport in active volcanoes, recycling of volatiles and metals to arc magmas in subduction zones, and characterization of magmas linked to porphyry copper deposits. She has published more than 170 peer-reviewed papers in numerous journals, including Nature and Science. Her work has contributed to regional exploration for uranium, porphyry copper, and epithermal gold deposits. She has served on executive councils for more than 15 organizations and professional societies, and on government panels, most recently for Canada's Chief Science Advisor and for the European Union.

Dr. Hattori has taught courses on mineral deposits, including alteration and ore petrography, as well as geochemistry at the University of Ottawa since 1983. Her open-mindedness, and her approach combining geochemical analysis and rigorous field work attracted over 90 students to her research projects. Many of them have gone into leading positions in industry, government and university.

In addition to the Duncan R. Derry Medal, Dr. Hattori's research has been recognized with several awards, including the Takeo Kato Gold Medal from the Japan Society of Resource Geology. She was appointed as the International Exchange Lecturer for the Society of Economic Geologists, visiting universities throughout Asia, Europe and USA. Dr. Hattori is elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, where she now serves as Director of the Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Division, as well as elected Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America. She is also recognized as the first woman to receive a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Tokyo, where she also completed a Master of Science in epithermal gold deposits in Japan and a PhD in mineral deposits in Japan.

The Derry Medal will be presented to Dr. Hattori at the GAC-MAC meeting in Ottawa in May 2025. The Company congratulates Dr. Hattori on her award and her extensive contributions in the field of geoscience.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration across Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan.

