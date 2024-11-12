Kapa Gold Submits Exploration Permit for Blackhawk Project

Zero New Disturbance Program Reflects Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Vancouver, November 12, 2024 - KAPA Gold Inc. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Notice of Intent submission for mineral exploration activities utilizing a Zero New Disturbance Program (the " Program") at its flagship Blackhawk Gold Project in San Bernardino County, California. This marks a significant step in advancing exploration while upholding stringent environmental safeguards.

"Our Zero New Disturbance Exploration Program reflects Kapa Gold's unwavering commitment to sustainable exploration practices," stated David K. Paxton, CEO of Kapa Gold. "By leveraging existing roadways and impacted areas, we ensure progress in a way that respects and preserves the environment."

Program Highlights

Zero New Disturbance: Operations are confined to existing roads and previously impacted areas, ensuring no new surface disturbance.

Environmental Monitoring: Biological oversight will be conducted to safeguard local wildlife and vegetation.

Innovative Drilling: Low-impact, track-mounted sonic drilling technology will be employed to minimize water use and dust generation.

Regulatory Compliance: The program aligns with General Mining Laws, 36 CFR Part 228, and all applicable federal and local regulations.

The Program, consisting of approximately 2,000 meters, is expected to include 30 drill holes at an average depth of approximately 65 meters. Drilling will be undertaken using a low ground pressure tracked sonic drill rig and limited to existing disturbed areas using the existing road network. All exploration will be undertaken outside of any environmentally sensitive areas. Following Kapa's commitment of zero new disturbance, Kapa will employ a biological monitor to survey the roads and the area surrounding proposed drill site locations to ensure no critical species are located in the area of the exploration activities.

Following our historic data integration and 3D modelling program, previously identified areas of mineable grade mineralization were uncovered. This program is undertaken to both confirm historic conclusions and to further investigate high-grade surface mineralization as identified by surface rock sampling as previously reported in the Company's August 14, 2023 press release.

This program is designed not only to test and potentially expand known mineralized areas but also to collect environmental baseline data to facilitate future permitting of the project. The mapping, sampling, and drilling included in the program will be used to characterize the behavior of geologic materials as well as understand the hydrogeologic conditions on the project. Biological surveys will serve to both avoid sensitive species and quantify the species present and their distribution relative to the site conditions.

Subject to approval from the relative authorities, drilling will commence early in 2025. The Program will be undertaken and managed by MFD Investment Holdings as part of their strategic partnership.

A Heritage of Responsible Exploration

Situated in the historic Blackhawk Mining District, the Blackhawk Project has a legacy of gold production dating back to the late 19th century. Kapa Gold's approach with this Program exemplifies the blend of modern exploration with conscientious environmental stewardship.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Allan Miller, PhD., P.Geo., Consultant and Senior Geologist of Kapa Gold Inc, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blackhawk Mine

Blackhawk Mine is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

