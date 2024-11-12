Renforth Resources Inc. Closes Private Palcement

PICKERING, November 12, 2024 - - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada, today advises shareholders that the previously announced private placement has closed in two tranches, raising a total of $287,500 through the sale of Units. Each Unit includes one common share and one half-share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 36 months. Additionally, the Company paid finders' fees totaling $8,000 in cash in conjunction with this financing.

Renforth will be attending the Quebec Mines & Energy convention in Quebec City next week, interested parties in attendance are warmly invited to visit the Company's booth or make meeting arrangements through the show's meeting platform where Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, is registered.

