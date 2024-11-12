Troubadour Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, November 12, 2024 - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("Troubadour", or the "Company") (TSXV:TR) (OTCQB:TROUF) announces that effective today, the Company has commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "TROUF". The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TR".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is recognized as a premier marketplace for emerging and growth-focused companies in the U.S. and globally. Companies listed on the OTCQB meet rigorous financial and reporting standards established by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, providing investors with enhanced transparency and reliable information. This upgrade not only reinforces Troubadour's commitment to excellence but also enhances its visibility among a broader investor audience, bringing new confidence to those investing in its future.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is a transformative step for Troubadour Resources" said CEO Chris Huggins. "We are thrilled to be joining this respected market, which, along with our existing DTC eligibility, may provide new opportunities for visibility, liquidity, and engagement with both institutional and retail investors in the US market."

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol TROUF.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Chris Huggins

CEO and Director

For more information, please call Chris Huggins at (604) 968-4844 or email chris@troubadourresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting opening up new opportunities for visibility, liquidity, and engagement with both institutional and retail investors, its strategic goals alignment, broadening the Company's reach and raising its profile in the U.S. market, and delivering lasting value for shareholders. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.