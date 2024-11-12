CopperEx Resources Corporation Announces Grant of Options

Vancouver, November 12, 2024 - CopperEx Resources Corp. (TSXV: CUEX) (the "Company" or "CopperEx") announces that is has granted an aggregate of 272,500 options ("Options") to directors and offices of the Company with such Options being exercisable at an exercise price of Cdn$0.27 per common share for a period of five years ending November 9, 2029. The Options will vest over a period of 18 months with one-third vesting on May 9, 2025, one-third on November 9, 2025 and one-third on May 9, 2026. The grant of Options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

CopperEx is a copper and gold focused exploration company with three porphyry and porphyry related gold and copper projects located in Chile and Peru in established mineral belts near producing mines. The Company's Flagship Property, Exploradora Norte, located in Northern Chile, has multiple high quality drill ready targets. At Exploradora Norte, CopperEx has the option to earn 65% and a Preferred Option for an additional 35% with no attached royalty.

