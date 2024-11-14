TDG Gold Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WHITE ROCK, November 13, 2024 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 28, 2024, (the "Offering") to gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, up from the previously announced gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

The Offering will consist of a combination of charity flow-through units of the Company (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.20 per Charity FT Unit, flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.16 per FT Share, and non-flow-through units of the Company (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.14 per NFT Unit.

Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 3 years following completion of the Offering.

Each FT Share will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 3 years following completion of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for continued exploration on TDG's mineral properties, and general working capital.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable from the proceeds of the Offering.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 32,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or under acquisition agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release May 01, 2023) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta ('Greater Shasta-Newberry'; news release Jan 25, 2023). In Fall 2023, TDG published the first modern drill results from the Mets mining lease (news releases Sep 07, 2023, Sep 11, 2023 and Nov 28, 2023). In early 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

