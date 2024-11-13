Omineca Mining And Metals Ltd. Reminder - Rights Offering Expires November 20, 2024

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. ("OMM" or the "Company") (TSXV: OMM) (OTCQB: OMMSF) reminds holders of the Company's outstanding rights ("Rights") (TSXV: OMM.RT) of important, upcoming deadlines and details for the Rights offering ("Rights Offering") announced on October 9, 2024.

Pursuant to the Rights Offering shareholders of record on October 15, 2024 received Rights. Each Right entitles the holder to purchase one-third (1/3) of one (1) unit of Omineca (a "Unit"). Holders must exercise three (3) Rights to acquire one (1) Unit at a subscription price of $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common share") and one (1) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each full Warrant exercisable into one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months from the issue date of the Units, subject to early expiry in the event the daily volume-weighted average trading price per Common Share for any 20 consecutive trading days in which there have been at least 100 Common Shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") exceeds $0.10.

Under the terms of the Rights Offering, shareholders can oversubscribe for Units. If the Rights Offering is not fully subscribed, those electing to oversubscribe will receive their over subscription on a pro rata basis.

Important Details and Reminders

Rights expire at 5:00 pm Toronto (EST) time on November 20, 2024;

You must take action to exercise or sell your Rights;

Rights can be bought or sold publicly on the TSXV - symbol "OMM.RT";

Rights will trade for cash same day settlement on the expiry date;

Three (3) Right plus the sum of $0.04 entitles the holder to subscribe for one Unit;

The rights offering notice and rights offering circular are available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.ominecaminingandmetals.com.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

