Idaho Strategic Provides Rare Earth Elements Update and Plans for the 2025 REE Field Season Focused on Lemhi Pass

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its extensive Idaho-based rare earth elements (REE) landholdings, including its plans for the 2025 REE exploration field season focusing on the Company's Lemhi Pass project.

To recap, on November 15th, 2023 IDR announced impressive results from analysis of sampling at two prospects within its Lemhi Pass project (Idaho Strategic's Lemhi Trenching Returns Up to 5% Total Rare Earths - Including Magnet REE Concentrations in Excess of 70%). And as previously stated, the distribution of rare earth elements analyzed was 58% Nd, 8% Pr, 8% Sm, and 2% Dy, with these four elements combined to account for up to 76% of the total rare earth elements percentage.

Idaho Strategic's geologists, among others, speculate the favorable mix of REEs may be due to the substitution of lanthanum (a common lower value REE) for a greater concentration of neodymium as illustrated in many Lemhi Pass samples analyzed to date. While much more work is required (and planned) the Company's initial findings support the potential for favorable project economics moving forward. As part of its ongoing analysis, and ahead of the 2025 work season, the company contracted Alpha Geologic for further study of samples from its Mineral Hill, Diamond Creek and Lemhi Pass projects.

The two charts below depict the percentages of valuable rare earth oxides in samples obtained from the Company's Sparky and In-Trust (IT) prospects at Lemhi Pass. Along with additional samples obtained from Diamond Creek (DC) and Mineral Hill (MH) in order to provide early-stage comparisons to the reported percentage of valuable rare earth elements in other globally significant projects; including the producing Mountain Pass (California), Mt. Weld (Australia), and Bayan Obo (China) REE mines.

Chart #1 measures the ratio of neodymium ("Nd"), praseodymium ("Pr"), dysprosium ("Dy"), terbium ("Tb"), and Yttrium ("Y") compared to the total rare earth oxides for each respective project

Chart #2 measures the ratio of samarium ("Sm"), Europium ("Eu"), and Gadolinium ("Gd") compared to the total rare earth oxides for each respective project

In 2025 the Company has plans for a considerably larger trenching and low-impact air rotary drilling program at Lemhi Pass in comparison to past efforts. Spanning over 12,000 acres, the Company's Lemhi Pass project is expansive and exploring it thoroughly will take time. Using a combination of trenching and air rotary drilling is the best and lowest cost method for quick, larger scale exploration to aid in the eventual planning for a core drilling program and future resource definition.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow commented, "We are understandably pleased with the results coming out of our Lemhi Pass project, especially in comparison to other well-known deposits across the globe, and just as domestic sourcing of REEs and mining in Idaho is receiving increased attention. It is also important to note that in concert with planned and ongoing REE exploration, we are also working with multiple national laboratories and independent companies to advance our understanding of the minerology of Idaho's REE projects, and to investigate various separation and processing technologies. Given the specific nature of processing and separating REEs, we felt it necessary to supply REE samples from our projects for the development of innovative processing and separation technologies, which could inevitably result in those solutions/technologies being tailored to the minerology of our projects."

IDR's Vice President of Exploration, Robert John Morgan, PG, PLS is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

