Valkea Resources to Commence Drilling at the Paana Project, Central Lapland, Finland

Vancouver, November 13, 2024 - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce that it will begin exploration at its 100% owned, Paana project in Central Lapland, Finland. The Phase 1 exploration program will target high-grade gold mineralization at the Aarnivalkea West discovery.

Highlights:

Valkea's inaugural Phase 1 exploration program set to commence: a ~2,000 metre drill program designed to target high-grade gold mineralization at the Aarnivalkea West discovery is scheduled to begin this month and systematic core re-logging efforts already underway to help build a new structural model.

"Since completing the Finnish asset transaction, we have been eager to advance exploration at the Paana Project, building on the promising Arnivalkea West discovery," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO of Valkea. "Our initial drill program at Aarnivalkea West aims to define the extent and structural controls of the high-grade gold mineralization. We've already initiated a comprehensive core re-logging effort to develop a refined structural model of the system, which will be continually updated as drilling progresses. The updated model will help inform future targeting efforts at Aarnivalkea West and other high-priority targets across the highly prospective Paana project."

The Target

The Aarnivalkea West target, on the Paana Project, is located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico's Kittilä mine (Figure 1). The target was initially defined by S2 Resources ("S2") via reconnaissance geochemical surveys, follow-up base of till ("BoT") drilling and shallow scout diamond drilling from 2018 to 2019. The approximately 1.3 km long, north-south trending strong muti-element (Au-Sb-As) geochemical anomaly was later investigated with deeper diamond drilling (>100 m) on ~100 to 250 metre centers in 2020 and 2021. The focus of these programs, totalling 5,200 metres, was on investigating the strike and down-dip extent of vein-hosted orogenic gold mineralization.

Many of the deeper holes intersected zones of disseminated and/or high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by intervals such as:

65.4 metres at 1.5 g/t Au including 6.8 meters at 11.8 g/t Au from 164.5 metres down hole (FAVD62) 6

79.6 metres at 0.76 g/t Au including 16.8 metres at 2.7 g/t Au from 123.0 metres and 48.0 metres at 0.96 g/t Au including 7.9 metres at 3.98 g/t Au from 214 metres down hole (FAVD71) 8

55.5 metres at 1.6 g/t Au including 8.5 metres at 8.6 g/t Au from 158.0 metres down hole (FAVD64)7

Mineralization at Aarnivalkea West is associated with strong sericite-carbonate±albite alteration, with abundant disseminated sulfide and multi-generational deformed quartz veins. Two styles of gold mineralization have been observed, quartz-carbonate vein-hosted with a strong arsenian-pyrite association (e.g. FAVD62) and disseminated mineralization lacking a notable arsenic association (e.g., FAVD64). Both styles of gold mineralization at the Aarnivalkea West target are open at depth, down-dip to the east, and along strike to the north and south.

The Plans

Valkea's preliminary focus at Aarnivalkea West will be targeting the extent and structural/lithological controls on higher-grade gold mineralization. The program will consist of up to 2,000 metres focused on the southern and northern extents of the Aarnivalkea West discovery (Figure 2).

Holes are designed to first investigate the structural control and orientations of vein-hosted mineralization intersected in the southern area (Figure 2) by completing a series of systematic step-out holes on ~50 metre centres between and offset from holes FAV62 and FAVD71. A similar series of step-out holes on the northern extent of Aarnivalkea West, near FAVD64 will also be completed to investigate the extent of disseminated and vein-hosted mineralization in this area. Important structural information learned from these initial holes, as well as a core relogging program currently underway, will be used to inform follow-up exploration holes across the broad Aarnivalkea West footprint (Figure 2).

The Timeline

GeoPool Oy ("Geopool") has been engaged to manage the exploration drill program. Geological experts at GeoPool have a vast experience in mineral exploration, ranging from field work to project management, information, licensing tasks and legal advisory in the Central Lapland district. GeoPool is the preferred operator on numerous exploration projects in the district including projects with major and mid-tier companies.

A drill rig has been secured and drilling is set to commence in the coming weeks. A program of core-relogging is underway, focused on key historical drill holes as well as select neighboring drill holes.

Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects. See References below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/229740_1e8e532bc4cfc959_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Map showing the Aarnivalkea West target, BoT gold assay data, and the locations of historical diamond drill collars. Two areas are the focus for the upcoming drill program; the southern and northern target areas. See References below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/229740_1e8e532bc4cfc959_002full.jpg

Other

Valkea has also granted a total of 125,000 options to an advisor and two contractors. The options were issued at C$0.40 and will vest over three years in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

