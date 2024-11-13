Phenom Reports Dobbin Gold Footprint Update, Nevada

Vancouver, November 13, 2024 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the developments of the Dobbin gold soil anomaly last reported October 9, 2024. Prospecting and mapping had identified a 600 metre (2,000 ft) long by 200 metre (650 ft) wide trend of similar alteration (significant veining and jasperoid) which was interpreted to be a faulted off south-western extension of the gold anomaly. Soil results from this new segment have been received with some positive results in gold and pathfinder elements that only partially defines the south-western extension of the gold trend. Crews were dispatched yesterday to expand the soil grid to cover a 550 metre (1800 ft) by 200 metre (650ft) gap over the suspected remainder of the anomaly. Collective results will be reported once received.

The gold soil anomaly is at least 1.3 kilometres (4,300 ft) in length with the potential to extend its length with new soil sampling underway. The anomalous gold zone is interpreted to be controlled by northeast-trending structures presumed to be subvertical, cutting through gently-dipping Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates, an important host for many Carlin-type gold deposits in central and northern Nevada.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately nine million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near (5-15km) the Phenom property. The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada - the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets, and the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

