Sailfish Reports Q3 2024 Results

Tortola, November 13, 2024 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 2024 Highlights:

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 215 and 671 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (207 and 835 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023);

Royalty revenue earned of $211,942 and $541,773 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ($14,661 for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023);

Total revenues of $730,024 and $2,114,221 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ($413,978 and $1,620,104 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023);

Gross profit of $454,040 and $1,267,809 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ($232,745 and $891,273 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023);

Net loss of $137,648 and net income of $1,151,857 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (net loss of $267,312 and $1,310,820 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023);

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 1,586,900 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (780,700 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023); and

Declared quarterly dividends of $0.0125 per common share on March 22, 2024, May 28, 2024 and September 12, 2024 which were paid on April 15, 2024, July 15, 2024 and October 15, 2024, respectively.

Summary of Quarterly Results:

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024 Three months

ended

September 30,

2023 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023 Condensed interim consolidated

statements of comprehensive

income (loss) $ $ $ $ Revenues 730,024 413,978 2,114,221 1,620,104 Gross profit 454,040 232,745 1,267,809 891,273 Net income (loss) (137,648) (267,312) 1,151,857 (1,310,820) Basic loss per share (0.00) (0.00) 0.02 (0.02) Diluted loss per share (0.00) (0.00) 0.02 (0.02)

For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q3 2024 Highlights:

Subsequent to September 30, 2024, the Company received 25,835 ounces of silver pertaining to its Silver Receivable.

Subsequent to September 30, 2024, the Company cancelled 444,000 common shares.

Subsequent to September 30, 2024, the Company purchased 208,100 common shares on-market under the Company's normal course issuer bid.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229831