Soma Gold Announces Appointment Of Terry Krepiakevich To The Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2024 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Krepiakevich, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Krepiakevich brings a wealth of experience in financial oversight, corporate governance, and strategic leadership that will significantly strengthen Soma's Board as the Company continues to grow its operations.

Mr. Krepiakevich's extensive career spans over a decade in senior executive and board roles, with notable experience as Director and Audit Committee Chair for Alexco Resource Corp., a TSX- and NYSE-listed mining company, where he served from 2009 to 2022. His professional credentials include being a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. His expertise in audit, compensation, and governance for publicly listed companies will provide Soma with invaluable insights into enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing its corporate governance framework.

Geoff Hampson, President and CEO of Soma Gold, states, "We are thrilled to welcome Terry to our Board. His broad experience and financial acumen will be instrumental in supporting our growth initiatives. As we advance our projects and look at new opportunities, Terry's extensive experience and contacts in the mining industry will provide management and the Board welcome guidance, creating tremendous value for Soma and its shareholders."

This appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for December 9, 2024.

Soma also announces, subject to regulatory approval, the grant of 100,000 stock options to a director to purchase common shares of the Company in accordance with its Equity Incentive Plan. The options vest immediately and are issued at an exercise price of 55 cents per common share. They expire five years from the date of issuance. Upon completion of this grant, 5,342,000 options and RSUs will be granted under the plan, representing 5.80% of the company's outstanding shares.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.