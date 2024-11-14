Heliostar Announces 2024 Production Guidance for Acquired Mines

HIGHLIGHTS:

Production guidance for July-December of 19,350 - 19,750 Gold Ounces and 20,000 - 20,250 Gold Equivalent Ounces

Cash Cost guidance of US$1,500 - US$1,600 Cash Costs and ASIC guidance of US$1,650 - US$1,750 per Gold Ounce

Immediate objectives are to expand annual production and grow resources

Five drill rigs turning across portfolio

Vancouver, November 14, 2024 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, upon completion of the acquisition of the San Agustin Mine and the La Colorada Mine in Mexico (the "Projects"), it can provide gold production guidance for July-December 2024. The Projects have operated for the commercial benefit of Heliostar Metals Limited since July 11th, 2024.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Heliostar is now a cash flow positive gold producer with significant potential and an under-explored portfolio of properties with significant resource growth potential. Today's guidance for the second half of 2024 shows strong cash flow margins. This cash flow is being re-invested in our Mexican assets and represents the first significant investment these assets have received in many years. The immediate focus is to add to the current production at La Colorada and to advance Ana Paula to a production decision in 2025. The Company has five drill rigs turning across its portfolio with the objective to grow the resource base to support our plans to grow into a mid-tier gold producer."

Production Guidance

Total gold sales from the San Agustin Mine and the La Colorada Mine during the July to December 2024 period (being the second and third quarters of the Company's financial year) are expected to be 19,350 - 19,750 ounces (20,000 - 20,250 ounces) at a cash cost of US$1,500 - US$1,600 per ounce and an all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$1,650-US$1,750 per ounce.

The La Colorada Mine continues to produce gold from leach pads after the previous operator paused mining in September 2023. The Company has maintained an elevated staff level, adding to site costs, as it determines the economic viability of re-starting mining operations using previously stockpiled material. Recent work has identified a 4.2 million tonne stockpile as a possible ore source. The Company further plans to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study in early Q1, 2025 with a view to restarting mining operations in the Creston Pit in mid-2025.

The San Agustin Mine recently ceased mining activities due to permit constraints and is producing gold from existing leach pads. The Company has submitted a permit application to expand the open pit that would allow mining at San Agustin to recommence in 2025. Without approval, the San Agustin Mine will transition to care and maintenance upon completion of leaching operations.

Drilling and technical trade-off studies continue at Ana Paula. The Company plans to complete a Feasibility Study on Ana Paula by the end of 2025 to allow for a construction decision shortly thereafter.

Project Category Jul-Oct

Actual Nov-Dec

Guidance Total Jul-Dec

Guidance La Colorada Mine Gold Sold (Ounces) 3,800 900-1,000 4,700-4,800 Silver sold (Ounces) 10,300 3,000-4,000 13,300-14,300 GEO's sold (Ounces) 3,900 900-1,050 4,800-4950 Cash Cost (US$ per Gold Ounce) 1,200 2,200-2,300 1,350-1,450 AISC (US$ per Gold Ounce) 1,400 2,400-2,500 1,500-1,600 San Agustin Mine Gold Sold (Ounces) 11,300 3,350-3,650 14,650-14,950 Silver sold (Ounces) 18,500 6,900-7,000 25,400-25,500 GEO's sold (Ounces) 11,600 3,600-3,700 15,200-15,300 Cash Cost (US$ per Gold Ounce) 1,650 1,200-1,300 1,500-1,600 AISC (US$ per Gold Ounce) 1,800 1,400-1,500 1,650-1,750 Consolidated Gold Sold (Ounces) 15,100 4,250-4,650 19,350-19,750 Silver sold (Ounces) 28,800 9,900-11,000 38,700-39,800 GEO's sold (Ounces) 15,500 4,500-4,750 20,000-20,250 Cash Cost (US$ per Gold Ounce) 1,550 1,400-1,500 1,500-1,600 AISC (US$ per Gold Ounce) 1,700 1,500-1,600 1,650-1,750

Notes:

Forecast period from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for further information on this measure. AISC is based on World Gold Council definition. Metal prices estimated at US$2,500 per ounce gold and $30 per ounce gold price. Annual average exchange rate from all costs based on Mexican peso to US dollar (eighteen pesos per one dollar).

During the interim period between execution of the share purchase agreement with Florida Canyon Gold Inc. ("FCGI") and closing of the acquisition, FCGI retained US$5 million in proceeds from the cash flow generated from mining operations at the Projects.

Statement of Qualified Persons

Gregg Bush, P.Eng. and Mike Gingles, Qualified Persons, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Bush is employed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr Gingles is employed as Vice President of Corporate Development

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measures will enable certain investors to better evaluate the Company's performance, liquidity, and ability to generate cash flow. These measures do not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

Cautionary Production Disclosure

In the period between announcement of the transaction and the Company filing updated technical reports the Company advises that a production decision on the Projects has not been based on a preliminary economic assessment or a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production at the Projects will continue as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

Failure to continue production at the Projects would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs at the Projects would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the production scenarios set out in this news release will be realized.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold producer with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

