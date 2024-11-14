FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2024 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a grid-based rock sampling program at the 100% owned Mich property in the Yukon territory. This program has both expanded the footprint of known awaruite mineralization and identified new areas of awaruite mineralization beyond the previous claims boundary. Based on the expanded database of Mich rock sampling results, the grade profile of surface rock samples at Mich is now considered comparable with similar samples at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste") in British Columbia.

Highlights

The Mich Central Zone, as defined by surface rock sample results, has been increased to 2.2 kilometres in length by up to 575 metres in width

Within the Central Zone, results ranged from below detection to 0.16% Davis Tube Recoverable ("DTR") nickel, with 44% of samples greater than 0.10% DTR nickel and 83% of samples greater than 0.06% DTR nickel, and total nickel values range from 0.19 to 0.31%

Rock sampling in previously unexplored areas has returned DTR nickel values of up to 0.11%, leading the Company to expand the Mich claims package from 87 km2 to 105 km2

"We are pleased the 2024 Mich program has successfully expanded the footprint of Mich's known awaruite zone with grades comparable to Baptiste, as well as identified new areas of awaruite mineralization beyond the previous claims boundary," commented Andrew Osterloh, FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "When considered alongside FPX's continued development of Baptiste and our ongoing generative exploration joint venture with JOGMEC, the exploration success at Mich continues to position awaruite as a disruptive new source of low-carbon, low-cost, nickel for both the stainless and EV battery supply chains."

Background

The Mich claims are underlain by serpentinized ultramafic rocks of the Cache Creek Terrane, the same belt of rocks that host the awaruite mineralization at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia. The Mich property is located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse, just 18 km off the Alaska Highway. The Mich mineral claims are located on the territories of the Ta'an Kwach'an Council, the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation.

As announced in the Company's June 10, 2024 news release, the Mich claims package was expanded from 19 to 87 km2 in the first half of 2024, and a surface sampling program was planned with the objective of advancing the project to a drill-ready state. This surface sampling program is now concluded and results are reported herein.

2024 Field Program Results

Grid-based sampling was conducted at 100 m by 200 m spacing within and around the Mich Central Zone, and 400 m by 400 m spacing within previously unexplored areas in the new claims. In total, 363 rock samples from an area of approximately 25 km2 were collected in 2024, complementing the Company's historic DTR nickel database which included 181 surface samples collected from 2012 to 2014 and two drillholes completed in 2014. Both holes were drilled from the same collar location at the southern end of the known mineralized zone, and both holes identified long intercepts of near-surface awaruite mineralization, including 0.087% DTR nickel over 454 metres. Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Within the Mich Central Zone, 175 rock samples define the expanded mineralized footprint, which now measures 2.2 km in length by up to 575 m in width. This mineralized footprint is defined by DTR nickel grades generally in excess of 0.06%, the Baptiste cut-off grade. Within this footprint, values ranged from below detection up to 0.16% DTR nickel with 44% of samples returning values greater than 0.10% DTR nickel, and 83% of samples returning values greater than 0.06% DTR nickel. As seen in Table 1 below, this grade profile is comparable to Baptiste, where 37% of historic surface samples within the preliminary feasibility study ("PFS") pit footprint measure greater than 0.10% DTR nickel and 79% of samples measure greater than 0.06% DTR nickel.

Table 1: Mich Central Zone Mineralized Footprint Compared with Baptiste



Mich Central Zone Baptiste (Note 1) Target Size 2.2 km x 575 m 3.2 km x 1.2 km Number of surface samples 175 158 Samples >0.10% DTR Ni 44% (77 samples) 37% (58 samples) Samples >0.06% DTR Ni 83% (145 samples) 79% (125 samples) Samples <0.06% DTR Ni 17% (30 samples) 21% (33 samples)

Note 1: As outlined in the Company's Baptiste Project PFS, the Probable Mineral Reserves for Baptiste are estimated at 1,488 Mt at an average grade of 0.13% DTR nickel (0.21% total nickel), resulting in 1,933 kt of contained DTR nickel metal (3,125 kt of total nickel metal) over the 29-year mine life. See the Company's September 6, 2023 news release.

Ultramafic rocks sampled at Mich have returned total nickel values ranging from 0.19% to 0.31% nickel. While the range of total nickel content at Mich is typical of background nickel values from ultramafic rocks sampled worldwide, the high DTR nickel values at Mich indicate that Mich's nickel is primarily contained in awaruite with grain sizes coarse enough for metallurgical recovery. In samples with low to below detection limit DTR nickel, the total nickel value generally represents nickel contained within silicate minerals (primarily olivine) or ultrafine awaruite, both of which are not metallurgically recoverable.

In previously unexplored areas within newly staked areas to the southeast of the previous claims boundary, wider-spaced sampling returned two significant samples, including 0.11% and 0.10% DTR nickel, respectively. In response, additional follow-up sampling is planned for the next field campaign, and the Company has newly staked a further 18 km2 in this area, bringing the total Mich claims package to 105 km2.

Sampling and Analytical Method

One- to two-kilogram rock samples were collected in the field from outcrop or locally sourced float in areas where outcrop was unavailable. Samples were collected on a 100 m by 200 m nominal grid over the Mich target and a 400 m by 400 m nominal grid in outlying areas. Locations were adjusted in the field depending on available rock. Locations were documented using handheld GPS units and entered directly to a field-based GIS system. Once bagged, tagged, and sorted, samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario.

Sample preparation involved crushing the entire sample to 80% less than 2 mm, riffle splitting 250 g, and pulverization of the split to greater than 95% passing 105 microns. Analytical procedures included whole rock analysis by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion ICPOES, Davis Tube magnetic separation, and lithium borate fusion XRF analysis on the magnetic separate. The DTR nickel grade is calculated by multiplying the magnetic separate XRF fusion nickel value by the weight of the magnetic fraction, divided by total recorded weight.

QA/QC procedures included the insertion of industry-standard commercial standards in all phases of the analytical procedures, duplicates at multiple stages in the preparation procedures and blanks. All QA/QC protocols were performed by Activation Laboratories. The DTR method is a bench scale metallurgical test procedure and is used to provide a measure of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global, industry standard for geometallurgical testing for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects.

Keith Patterson, P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, and FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.