Condor Receives Final Drill Permit at Huinac Punta High-Grade Silver Prospect

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2024 - Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to report that it has successfully completed the Consulta Previa process at Huinac Punta and received the final Initiation of Activities permit from the Ministry of Energy & Mines. This is a critical milestone for the Company, clearing the way for the planned exploration program at this highly prospective project.

Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Condor, commented, "the completion of the Consulta Previa process at Huinac Punta and the Initiation of Activities is a major turning point for the project. Condor has been advancing this prospective project for several years, first receiving its DIA or principal permit in 2020. With this step behind us, the Company is preparing to kick off its maiden drill program at Huinac Punta, and has latitude for several subsequent programs over the next three years. We are excited to begin work in this highly prospective belt that hosts a number of the world's largest base and precious metals mines."

The Huiñac Punta project has the potential to host a large, carbonate replacement style silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body. Based on sampling of existing surface exposures, mineralization includes high-grade Ag and elevated Cu, Zn, Pb and Co values. Evidence of historical works from Spanish colonial times is present with several accessible historical adits showing evidence of the elevated silver values associated with disseminated grey and black breccia-hosted sulfide material consisting of sphalerite, galena, chalcocite, bornite, covellite and undetermined lead and silver sulphosalts. The first phase drill program will target geological and geophysical features that suggest potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit.

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Quinton Hennigh, (P.Geo., PhD), a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and a Director of Condor Resources.

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The Company's flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulfidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large lithocap alteration visible at surface. The Huiñac Punta project, a 7,200 Ha property in Huanuco, Peru, has the potential to host a large carbonate replacement style (CRD) silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body with the potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit. The Company has optioned several large projects to partners who continue to advance these projects. The Company's award-winning exploration team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of its exploration activities.

