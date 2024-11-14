TriStar Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Scottsdale, November 14, 2024 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce that Marcus Brewster has accepted an offer to join TriStar Gold's Board of Directors. In addition to joining the Board, Marcus will step down as the Company's Chief Operating Officer effective December 4, 2024. Additionally, Mark Jones III has been appointed Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his significant role in founding the Company.

Mr. Brewster is a geologist and mining engineer who has specific experience in both technical and managerial positions operating large scale paleoplacer gold mines. This includes progressively more senior roles at the Tarkwa and Damang Gold Mines in Ghana, ultimately becoming the General Manager at Damang. His language skills include English (native), plus German, Swiss German, Portuguese, and French. It is anticipated that Mr. Brewster's appointment as a director will be approved by a directors' resolution following completion of the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on December 2, 2024, and that his appointment will be in addition to the six management nominees proposed as directors in the information circular for the AGM.

Mark Jones III has been appointed Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his role in founding the Company, his time as CEO of the Company and his ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of TriStar Gold. Mark has been associated with several mining companies including Brazauro Resources Corporation, where he served as founder and Chairman (acquired by Eldorado Gold Corp. in 2004); Crown Resources, where he was founder and a director (acquired by Kinross Gold in 2006); and Arequipa Resources, where he served as a director (sold to Barrick Gold for C$1 billion). Prior to 1984, Mark was involved in the investment banking business as a partner in Jones Lloyd & Webster.

"I would like to thank Mark Jones for his immense contribution to TriStar Gold over the past 15 years," says Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO. "We look forward to his continued contribution as Chairman Emeritus. We'd also like to thank Marcus Brewster for his service as COO and his contributions as we advanced the Castelo de Sonhos gold project through the permitting process and towards a feasibility study. The team we have in place at TriStar will support us in his transition from the management team onto the Board and we look forward to continuing to work with Marcus as a Director."

TriStar has been working on our response to the prosecutors' approach to Pará Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) in defense of the Prior License (LP Permit) for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State issued in August 2024. Please see the Company's press release dated October 1, 2024 for additional details on the requests received from a Federal Public Prosecutor to government regulators, including SEMAS. The Company is waiting for confirmation that the regulators have responded and the contents of their response. TriStar will update the market as new information is available.

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now working to advance the project towards a feasibility study while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

