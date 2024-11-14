Myriad Uranium's Drilling at Copper Mountain Continues to Validate Historic Drill Results and Return High Grade Intercepts across the Canning Deposit

Vancouver, November 14, 2024 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results of equivalent uranium (eU 3 O 8 ) grades from drilling at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (Figure 1). Spectral gamma ray logging continues to confirm high-grade uranium mineralisation at the Canning Deposit area and provides strong validation of the historic work done by Union Pacific at Canning and across the Project. These results are still to be confirmed by chemical assay of core and reverse circulation samples being collected from the drilling. Chemical assay results may differ from spectral gamma ray results.

Highlights

⁠Drilling continues to return highly encouraging eU 3 O 8 results from the Canning Deposit area over a strike length of some 2,500 ft (~750 m).

Several intervals reporting average grade greater than 1,000 ppm eU 3 O 8 and peak grade reaching up to 3,870 ppm eU 3 O 8 in borehole CAN0021.

Highlights of significant intervals from the spectral gamma logging include: CAN0013: 1,881 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 8.20 feet (peak of 2,353 ppm eU 3 O 8 at 305.53 feet) CAN0013: 1,286 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 6.89 feet (peak of 1,595 ppm eU 3 O 8 at 330.13 feet) CAN0021: 2,530 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 6.56 feet (peak of 3,870 ppm eU 3 O 8 at 301.60 feet) CAN0021: 1,714 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 4.26 feet (peak of 2,340 ppm eU 3 O 8 at 330.46 feet) CAN0023: 1,644 ppm eU 3 O 8 over 8.53 feet (peak of 2,095 ppm eU 3 O 8 at 448.87 feet)

Spectral gamma ray logging results show elevated uranium mineralisation (greater than 200 ppm eU 3 O 8 ) across multiple intercepts in almost every hole drilled to-date.

The thirteen holes reported here contain 56 intervals over a minimum of 3 feet that are greater than 200 ppm eU 3 O 8 , 14 intervals greater than 500 ppm eU 3 O 8 , and 5 intervals greater than 1,000 ppm eU 3 O 8 .

It is important to note that this initial drill program is focused only on the Canning Deposit area, itself highly significant, but the Project Area also includes six other historical deposits and numerous prospects previously identified by Union Pacific, including Hesitation, Midnight, Knob, Bonanza, Fuller, Mint/Allard, and Kermac/Day, all of which have shown excellent potential through historical drilling and other exploration work.

In addition, our Copper Mountain Project Area includes the formerly-producing Arrowhead and Bonanza uranium mines, which are understood to have produced 0.50 Mlbs at 0.15% U 3 O 8 and 0.78 Mlbs at 1.3% U 3 O 8 respectively.

CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "Beyond the continuing strong gamma probe results, we are excited about what we are seeing as we log the core and RC chips from Canning in terms of alteration and other characteristics and the deeper understanding that this provides us regarding the deposit and mineralization potential. We are more and more confident that we have validated and gone beyond historical drilling results and limits. I also note that a recent gamma probe calibration test at the US DOE calibration facility in Casper, Wyoming, indicates that the already very strong grades we reported in our first six holes (reported here) may have been understated by as much as 13%. Further comparison will be made with sample assays from an accredited laboratory before any adjustments are made to the reported grade data. Details of this testing are set out below."

George van der Walt, Myriad's Qualified Person for the Project and Technical Advisor, commented: "It is encouraging that we continue to find high-grade intercepts in the Canning Deposit area. Most of the intercepts reported previously were concentrated on the eastern side of the Canning Deposit area, whereas the majority of holes in this report are concentrated on the western side of the area, over a strike length of some 2,500 ft (~750 m)."

Significant intervals derived from Spectral Gamma Ray (SGR) logging at 1000 ppm (0.10%) cut-off (over a minimum of 3 feet) include the following intervals. Note that grade intervals at 500 ppm (0.05%) and 200 ppm (0.02%) cut-offs are provided in Appendix 1:

1000 ppm Cut-off (minimum 3 feet)

Peak Grade

eU3O8 (ppm) Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) eU3O8 (ppm) eU3O8 (%) GT (ft%) CAN0013 302.09 310.29 8.20 1881 0.188 1.54 2353

CAN0013 328.33 335.22 6.89 1286 0.129 0.89 1595 CAN0021 297.82 304.38 6.56 2530 0.253 1.66 3870 CAN0021 328.33 332.59 4.26 1714 0.171 0.73 2340 CAN0023 445.42 453.95 8.53 1644 0.164 1.40 2095



Notes:



The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralisation distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes are being drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation. Intervals were selected over a minimum of 3 feet, with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval. The possible effects of disequilibrium have not been accounted for in the determination of eU 3 O 8 grades.

The boreholes represent a combination of diamond core and reverse circulation drilling that was planned to verify mineralisation identified in drilling by Union Pacific in the late 1970s and to test a grade shell model (above 0.05% eU 3 O 8 ) created from cross-sections, as reported here and here.

The majority of the boreholes in this report were drilled on the western side of the high-grade zone of the Canning Deposit area. This demonstrates the presence of high-grade mineralisation across a strike length of at least 2,500 ft (~750 m).

Equipment and Methods

Drilling is being performed by Harris Exploration using two diamond core (DD) rigs producing HQ (63.5 mm / 2.5 in) core diameter and 96 mm (3.78 in) in hole diameter, and one reverse circulation (RC) rig using a 140 mm (5.5 in) hammer bit. Core samples are being packed into core trays and transported to Riverton for further processing. RC hole runs are being drilled at 5 ft intervals and split on site to produce two representative samples that are then transported to Riverton for further processing. All mineralised intervals will be submitted to ALS Laboratories for chemical analysis to confirm the intervals reported by gamma logging.

Downhole logging is being performed by DGI Geoscience (DGI). A combination of Spectral Gamma Ray (SGR) and Optical Televiewer and/or Acoustic Televiewer is being applied. The probes are manufactured by Mount Sopris Instruments with details as follows:

QL40 SGR BGO (Sx): Measures the energy of gamma emissions from natural sources within formations crossed by a borehole. It counts the number of gamma emissions at each energy level aiding in lithological determination and correlation. The Probe use a Bismuth Germanium Oxide scintillation crystal.

QL40 SGR 2G CeBr3 (Sx): Measures the energy of gamma emissions from natural sources within formations crossed by a borehole. It counts the number of gamma emissions at each energy level aiding in lithological determination and correlation. The probe uses a CeBr3 (Cerium Bromide) scintillation crystal.

QL 40 ABI 2G (At, Gr): Captures high-resolution, oriented images of the borehole wall, allowing the orientation of acoustically visible features to be determined. This includes fractures, bedding/rock fabric, breakouts, bedding planes and other structural features. Contains a built in Natural Gamma sensor that measures the gamma emissions from natural sources in the formation.

QL OBI 2G (Ot, Gr): Captures a high-resolution, oriented image of the borehole wall using a CMOS digital image sensor, allowing the orientation of features to be determined. This includes fractures, bedding/rock fabric, veins, lithological contacts, etc. Contains a built in Natural Gamma sensor that measures the gamma emissions from natural sources in the formation.

The SGR probes measure the full energy spectrum of the gamma radiation emitted naturally from within the formations crossed by a borehole. A Full Spectrum Analysis (FSA) is performed on the recorded energy spectra. The FSA derives in real time the concentration of the three main radioisotopes 40K, 238U, 212Th, and thus also provides insight into the mineral composition of the formations. DGI is also running optical and acoustic televiewer, when hole conditions allow, to obtain downhole structural information. Borehole paths are being measured using a gyroscopic deviation tool.

Data Verification and Determination of eU 3 O 8 Grades

Initial manufacturer calibration certificates have been provided to Myriad by DGI. Downhole gamma measurements are checked for a repeatability by comparing down and up runs in the borehole. DGI is providing conversion of API units measured by the SGR tools to eU 3 O 8 concentrations using a standard conversion theory and formula.

DGI also ran a calibration test on both the BGO and CeBr3 SGR probes at the Department of Energy (DOE) calibration test facility in Casper, Wyoming on November 1st, 2024. The data indicates that the CeBr3 SGR probe is measuring accurately in the test pit to within 2% of the expected average value, but that the BGO probe is possibly underestimating eU 3 O 8 grade by as much as 13%. The first six boreholes (CAN0001 - CAN0006) were run with the BGO probe and the remainder are all being run with the CeBr3 probe. Further comparison will be made with sample assays from an accredited laboratory before any adjustments are made to the reported grade data.

Radiometric Disequilibrium

Radiometric disequilibrium refers to the loss or gain of uranium in the mineralised zone during geologic processes, which can disrupt the equilibrium between the parent isotope and its daughter products. At this stage the effect of disequilibrium has not been fully assessed at Copper Mountain, but it should be noted that geochemical analysis of samples from the drilling could report results for U 3 O 8 that differ from the eU 3 O 8 grades that have been derived from the gamma logging. Some historic reports state that closed can assays from Copper Mountain indicated little disequilibrium, however differences between gamma probe data and were observed. For this reason, the reported eU 3 O 8 values should be considered as preliminary are subject to data verification by chemical assay with appropriate QAQC.

Myriad is in the process of collecting the samples of all the mineralised intervals from drilling and will submit them to a commercial laboratory for full chemical analysis. The results will then be compared to determine the potential effect of disequilibrium, or other factors, on the final uranium grades that will be used in mineral resource estimation when there is sufficient data to allow it.

Geological Background

Uranium mineralisation at Copper Mountain occurs in two distinct geologic environments:

Fracture-controlled uranium mineralisation hosted in Archaean-aged granite, syenite, isolated occurrences along the margins of diabase dikes and in association with meta-sediment inclusions in granite; and

As disseminations in coarse-grained sandstones and coatings on cobbles and boulders in the Tertiary-aged Teepee Trail Formation at the Arrowhead (Little Mo) mine and other localities.

Uranium mineralisation is thought to have resulted through supergene and hydrothermal enrichment processes. In both cases, the source of the uranium is thought to be the granites of the Owl Creek Mountains.

Historical Estimates

While Myriad Uranium has determined that the historical estimates described in this news release are relevant to the Copper Mountain Project Area and are reasonably reliable given the authors and circumstances of their preparation, and are suitable for public disclosure, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these historical estimates as an indicator of current mineral resources or mineral reserves at the Project Area. A qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify any of the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Myriad Uranium is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Also, while the Copper Mountain Project Area contains all or most of each deposit referred to, some of the resources referred to may be located outside the current Copper Mountain Project Area. Furthermore, the estimates are decades old and based on drilling data for which the logs are, as of yet, predominantly unavailable. The historical resource estimates, therefore, should not be unduly relied upon.

Inherent limitations of the historical estimates include that the nature of the mineralisation (fracture hosted) makes estimation from drill data less reliable than other deposit types (e.g. those that are thick and uniform). From Myriad Uranium's viewpoint, limitations include that the Company has not been able to verify the data itself and that the estimate may be optimistic relative to subsequent work which applied a "delayed fission neutron" (DFN) factor to calculate grades. On the other hand, DFN is controversial, in that the approach is viewed by some experts as too conservative. Nevertheless, it was applied in later resource estimations by Union Pacific relating to Copper Mountain.

To verify the historical estimates and potentially re-state them as current resources, a program of digitization of available data would be required. This must be followed by re-logging and/or re-drilling to generate new data to the extent necessary that it is comparable with the original data, or new data that can be used to establish the correlation and continuity of geology and grades between boreholes with sufficient confidence to estimate mineral resources.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Project has been approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr van der Walt is employed by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), a leading geological consultancy providing services to the minerals industry, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has more than 20 years industry experience and sufficient relevant experience in the type and style of mineralisation to report on exploration results.

The information and interpretations thereof are based on the Qualified Person's initial review of historical reports, which were recently obtained by the Company. The information did not include original data such as drilling records, sampling, analytical or test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written documents. Therefore, the Qualified Person has not reviewed or otherwise verified the information and has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Qualified Person considers the information to be relevant based on the amount and quality of work undertaken and reported historically. A more thorough review of any available original data will be undertaken and reported on in more detail in future releases.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the Project Area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. A recent detailed update with Crux Investor can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

APPENDIX 1: Equivalent uranium (eU 3 O 8 ) intervals at 500 ppm and 200 ppm cut-off (over 3 ft minimum)

500 ppm Cut-off (minimum 3 feet) Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) eU3O8 (ppm) eU3O8 (%) GT (ft%) CAN0011 386.71 391.63 4.92 877 0.088 0.43 CAN0012 328.33 335.87 7.54 718 0.072 0.54 CAN0013 290.94 310.94 20.01 1251 0.125 2.50 CAN0013 321.11 337.18 16.07 950 0.095 1.53 CAN0014 568.42 574.33 5.90 960 0.096 0.57 CAN0019 267.65 277.16 9.51 668 0.067 0.64 CAN0019 292.25 301.43 9.18 629 0.063 0.58 CAN0019 583.18 588.43 5.25 712 0.071 0.37 CAN0020 439.85 448.38 8.53 910 0.091 0.78 CAN0021 297.17 307.99 10.82 1789 0.179 1.94 CAN0021 327.02 333.25 6.23 1395 0.139 0.87 CAN0023 317.50 320.78 3.28 760 0.076 0.25 CAN0023 370.31 374.25 3.94 664 0.066 0.26 CAN0023 443.13 457.23 14.10 1269 0.127 1.79

200 ppm Cut-off (minimum 3 feet) Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) eU 3 O 8 (ppm) eU 3 O 8 (%) GT (ft%) CAN0011 201.39 211.23 9.84 323 0.032 0.32 CAN0011 211.89 217.46 5.58 360 0.036 0.20 CAN0011 228.29 247.97 19.68 317 0.032 0.62 CAN0011 249.28 257.48 8.20 307 0.031 0.25 CAN0011 263.71 274.21 10.50 290 0.029 0.30 CAN0011 289.95 304.06 14.10 328 0.033 0.46 CAN0011 318.16 331.94 13.78 270 0.027 0.37 CAN0011 338.50 342.43 3.94 258 0.026 0.10 CAN0011 357.19 363.10 5.90 287 0.029 0.17 CAN0011 370.97 376.87 5.90 246 0.025 0.15 CAN0011 385.40 393.27 7.87 674 0.067 0.53 CAN0012 323.74 340.14 16.40 513 0.051 0.84 CAN0012 344.73 349.65 4.92 262 0.026 0.13 CAN0012 423.45 429.35 5.90 431 0.043 0.25 CAN0012 464.12 470.35 6.23 258 0.026 0.16 CAN0013 287.98 312.26 24.27 1086 0.109 2.64 CAN0013 316.19 339.81 23.62 811 0.081 1.91 CAN0013 620.25 627.79 7.54 271 0.027 0.20 CAN0014 422.14 425.42 3.28 264 0.026 0.09 CAN0014 538.58 541.86 3.28 312 0.031 0.10 CAN0014 550.38 553.66 3.28 256 0.026 0.08 CAN0014 555.30 576.62 21.32 595 0.060 1.27 CAN0014 582.53 587.78 5.25 222 0.022 0.12 CAN0014 589.74 594.01 4.26 212 0.021 0.09 CAN0014 596.63 615.00 18.37 230 0.023 0.42 CAN0015 166.62 181.71 15.09 359 0.036 0.54 CAN0015 190.24 213.86 23.62 300 0.030 0.71 CAN0015 215.50 226.32 10.82 286 0.029 0.31 CAN0015 232.22 250.92 18.70 274 0.027 0.51 CAN0015 254.20 261.42 7.22 257 0.026 0.19 CAN0015 265.02 268.96 3.94 284 0.028 0.11 CAN0015 270.60 278.14 7.54 249 0.025 0.19 CAN0015 676.01 679.29 3.28 242 0.024 0.08 CAN0015 717.66 722.58 4.92 345 0.034 0.17 CAN0016 525.46 534.31 8.86 367 0.037 0.33 CAN0017 No intervals with eU 3 O 8 greater than 200 ppm CAN0018 269.29 273.55 4.26 451 0.045 0.19 CAN0019 217.14 231.24 14.10 359 0.036 0.51 CAN0019 232.55 279.13 46.58 373 0.037 1.74 CAN0019 287.98 304.06 16.07 482 0.048 0.77 CAN0019 310.62 329.31 18.70 293 0.029 0.55 CAN0019 582.20 590.73 8.53 556 0.056 0.47 CAN0020 438.54 449.36 10.82 787 0.079 0.85 CAN0020 485.77 490.69 4.92 281 0.028 0.14 CAN0020 517.58 520.86 3.28 211 0.021 0.07 CAN0021 128.25 131.86 3.61 389 0.039 0.14 CAN0021 296.18 309.63 13.45 1507 0.151 2.03 CAN0021 325.05 334.23 9.18 1057 0.106 0.97 CAN0022 482.16 486.75 4.59 427 0.043 0.20 CAN0022 702.90 707.50 4.59 257 0.026 0.12 CAN0023 310.94 322.10 11.15 442 0.044 0.49 CAN0023 334.89 344.73 9.84 320 0.032 0.31 CAN0023 356.54 362.44 5.90 287 0.029 0.17 CAN0023 368.67 375.23 6.56 541 0.054 0.35 CAN0023 441.82 461.50 19.68 990 0.099 1.95 CAN0023 547.10 550.38 3.28 440 0.044 0.14

APPENDIX 1: Table of drilled positions

