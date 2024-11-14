Appia Secures an Additional Mineral Claim at its PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias - Brazil

Toronto, November 14, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it secured one (1) additional mining claim on the Eastern border adjacent to its existing mineral claims at the PCH project through a public bidding process conducted by the Brazilian National Mining Agency ("Agencia Nacional de Mineração" or "ANM").

The new mining claim (see Map #1) will increase the total project area by an additional 1,969.06 hectares to the existing mineral rights which now covers an impressive 42,932.24 hectares. This important addition to the project enables Appia to expand the potential rare earth mineralization associated with the ionic adsorption clay (IAC) targets - Taygeta and Merope - previously identified and currenty under exploration through auger drilling. (See Press Release May 14th, 2024 - Click here).

Stephen Burega, President, said, "The addition of this new mineral claim is very important as it extends the potential of our Eastern targets - Taygeta and Merope. Both of these target zones have shown a consistent IAC mineralization and strong desorption results for the magnet rare earths that we are looking to identify. And we expect that both target zones will extend into this new claim area."

Map 1 - Location of Tenement 860.009/2020 (in yellow) and PCH Targets (in green).

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Andre L. L. Costa, Appia's VP Exploration for Brazil, with more than 30 years of relevant experience. Mr. Costa is a APEGS Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and a Fellow of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (FAIG), a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 149.4 million common shares outstanding, 170.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

