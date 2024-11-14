Elemental Altus Royalties Announces Expanded Revolving Credit Facilty

Vancouver, November 14, 2024 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces the signing of an amendment (the "Amendment") to its Credit Facility (the "Facility") exercising the US$10 million accordion feature. Accordingly, the credit approved borrowing limit has been increased to US$50 million. Elemental Altus is pleased to announce Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") as a new lender on the facility, joining National Bank of Canada ("NBC") and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC").

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are grateful for the support of RBC, whom we are delighted to be joining our existing lenders NBC and CIBC. Throughout 2024, Elemental Altus has made significant progress in deleveraging, thanks to strong cash generation and the ongoing support of our shareholders, increasing our capacity to pursue accretive growth opportunities."

Credit Facility

The Company has a US$50 million Facility with NBC, CIBC and RBC, of which US$20 million is drawn. Elemental Altus has repaid US$10 million under the Facility in 2024, and plans to continue repaying debt with excess cash, preserving borrowing capacity for non-dilutive royalty acquisitions.

Amounts drawn on the Facility are subject to interest at SOFR plus 2.50% - 3.75% per annum depending on the Company's leverage ratio, and the undrawn portion is subject to a standby fee of 0.56% - 0.84% per annum. In June 2024, the maturity date of the Facility was extended from December 2025 to June 2027, with the option of future extensions by mutual agreement.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Elemental Altus is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact +1 604 646 4527.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229935