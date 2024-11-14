Juggernaut Exploration Selected For AME Roundup 2024 Core Shack Booth # 919

Vancouver - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") Juggernaut is pleased to report that it has been selected by the AME (Association of Mineral Exploration) independent technical panel to present at the core shack highlighting two original high-grade drill discoveries at both our Midas and Bingo properties. Juggernaut has been focused on further expanding its Kuroko Style VHMS discovery at its 100% controlled Midas Property, which covers an area of 20,803 hectares (51,405 acres) adjacent to Terrace B.C., and its 100% controlled Bingo property that covers an area of 1008 hectares (2,491 acres) located in a world-class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the 'Red Line' that is host to multiple world-class gold deposits. To learn more about Juggernaut's exciting discoveries, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us with our full technical team in attendance at the AME Roundup Core Shack, Booth # 919, on Monday, January 20th (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM) and Tuesday, January 21st, 2023 (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM). The event is at the Exhibit Hall - Vancouver Convention Centre East Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.). In case you are unable to see us at the core shack, please visit us at Booth # 1525, as Juggernaut will also be exhibiting all 4 days at the AME Roundup, Monday, January 20th - Thursday, January 24th, 2024.

About the AME Roundup Conference Hosted by explorers for explorers, AME's annual Roundup conference is the mineral exploration industry's premier opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire new exploration projects: Projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery, supplying materials for a climate-smart future, and sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

IMDEX Exploration Tech Symposium Juggernaut's technical team has also been hand-selected along with Quantec Geophysics to present on Friday, January 17th, before the beginning of the Roundup Conference in Vancouver at the Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue 580 West Hastings Street. This all-day event is where mining exploration actors gather to exchange new ideas, philosophies, and technology breakthroughs that may change/update how things are done in the exploration industry globally. Juggernaut's co-authored presentation will showcase IP/MT technology and the impact that this had on the discovery of a Gold Rich Kuroko Style VHMS. For tickets and more information, please visit: IMDEX Exploration Technology Symposium

The Midas Property

The Midas property is 100% controlled, covering an area of 20,803 hectares (51,405 acres) located in a world-class geological setting of North Western B.C. With over 10,500 meters of diamond drilling to date targeting Kuroko Style VHMS (Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide), it has returned high-grade gold, silver, copper, and zinc to date. Midas is located 12 km on a paved road from Terrace B.C. The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to a railway, major highways, and an airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Kitimat (population 3,000) is located on the west coast 30 km away on paved road and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies.

The Bingo Property

The Bingo property is 100% controlled, covering an area of 1008 hectares (2,491 acres) located in a world-class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the 'Red Line' that is host to multiple world-class gold deposits. With over 4400 meters of diamond drilling to date at the newly discovered Hinge Zone and Double Down Hinge Zone, the company has confirmed over 1 km of highly mineralized stacked zones containing high-grade gold, silver, copper, and cobalt that remains open.

Bingo is in an excellent location close to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault, where a permitted mill site on private property is located. It is near tidewater with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). Kitsault has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power with year-round road access to Terrace B.C. The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to a railway, major highways, and an airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the west coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

Qualified Person Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Juggernaut Exploration's projects. He supervised the preparation of and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

