Dr. Iliya Garkov, Dundee Precious Metals' Chief Operating Officer, Joins Galloper Gold Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2024 - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Dr. Iliya Garkov, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM), has joined Galloper's Board of Directors.

Dr. Garkov has over three decades of international mining experience in Bulgaria, Australia and Armenia. Since 2003, when Dundee Precious Metals acquired its assets in Bulgaria, he has held a number of leadership roles within the company and was appointed to his current position in February 2024, helping grow DPM's profitability and its market capitalization to approximately $2.5 billion.

Dr. Garkov was a key contributor to the transformation of DPM's Chelopech mine into a world-class mining operation and the successful commissioning and ramp-up of the Ada Tepe mine. He has also led the company's exploration activities in Bulgaria and Serbia.

Galloper's CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: "I am delighted that Iliya has joined our Board as we continue the process of turning Galloper into a leading junior gold company in Newfoundland with our flagship Glover Island asset. Iliya is highly regarded in the sector and will bring invaluable new expertise to Galloper to help us take Glover Island to the next level."

Dr. Garkov commented: "Glover Island is in a prolific geological setting for gold in a rapidly growing mining area of Western Newfoundland where there are a variety of deposit types and an important new gold mine (Valentine) slated for production next year.

"I'm looking forward to assisting Hratch and the Galloper team to help unlock the value of Glover Island where over 100 historical drill holes, plus Galloper's recently completed first drill holes, provides us with a wealth of information to build a robust and effective exploration model aimed at making a significant new discovery."

Dr. Garkov has a PhD in mining engineering from the University of Mining and Geology St. Ivan Rilski in Bulgaria and is a graduate of the London Business School Senior Executive Programme.

To make room for Dr. Garkov on the Galloper Board, Mr. Rav Mlait has resigned as a Director of the Company. Galloper thanks Mr. Mlait for his contributions as a Director. He continues to serve as Galloper's Corporate Secretary.

Figure 1 - "Four Corners" Mining Region of Western Newfoundland

Investors are cautioned that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Glover Island or the potential for a resource.

CEO Hratch Jabrayan Video Profile

Click on the following link to learn more about Hratch, Galloper Gold's new CEO.

https://vimeo.com/1007433600/031f977268

Figure 2 - Glover Island Property Map

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper recently completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012, completing six holes with results pending.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com

Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galloper Gold Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com