Homerun Resources Inc. Reports Discovery of HPQ Silica Sand in Multiple Locations on 100% Owned Tenements in Belmonte, Brazil

Vancouver, November 14, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has performed an exploratory auger drilling program on its 100% owned silica sand tenements in the Belmonte Silica Sand District and was able to identify HPQ silica sand exploration target volumes in multiple areas across the total 7930 Hectares.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The concessions are contiguous to the quartzite stone operations of Saint Gobain (Brazil).

HPQ silica sand is visible at surface across these tenements.

The drilling was performed during a heavy rain season, which jeopardized recovery and caused water to limit the depth of several holes.

Average results across all sampled drilling is 99.23% Si02 with best result being 99.80% Si02 all with very low impurities.

Exploration target of over 200 million tonnes is projected within the concessions.

Figure 1. Map of area, silica sand occurrence, holes and walked path.

The drilling was performed during a heavy rain season, which jeopardized recovery and caused water to limit the depth of several holes. Nevertheless, there is no underground water in the drilling areas outside of heavy rain periods.

Figures 2 and 3: images from the drilling site.

Samples were prepared by Homerun's geology team by sorting, homogenizing, composing, washing and bagging, and subsequently sent to SGS for Analysis. SGS uses the ICM42Q assay method, which was performed on pure SiO2 samples. The technique includes a multi-acid (HCl, HNO3, HCLO4 and HF) digestion with ICP-OES / ICP-MS finish. Table 1 below shows a summary of the obtained results:

Element (unit) Average result Best result SiO2 (%) 99.23 99.80 Fe (ppm) 189 73 Al (ppm) 432 173 Ti (ppm) 302 78



Table 1. Summary of lab results

Figure 4: areas of silica sand occurrence.

The program was executed between September 2nd and 6th, 2024, when 15 holes were drilled at 4 claim areas (ANM process numbers):

871.952/2023

871.953/2023

871.954/2023

871.955/2023

Hole Dept (m) Remark HREH-001 2,00 hit water HREH-002 2,00 hit water HREH-003 5,00 stop recovery HREH-004 1,43 hit water HREH-005 2,00 hit clay HREH-006 4,00 collapsed HREH-007 2,00 hit water HREH-008 1,59 hit water HREH-009 2,00 hit water HREH-010 2,00 hit water HREH-011 2,00 hit water HREH-012 2,00 hit rock HREH-013 3,62 hit water HREH-014 1,76 hit water HREH-015 4,00 stop recovery

Table 2. Depth and observations of drillholes

Satellite image analysis allowed our geological team to calculate the extension of the four sand occurrences as 9,914,354 m² (as detailed in Figure 4 above).

Based on the historical data and the previous work done by the Company in the Belmonte Silica Sand District, and using a minimum depth of 10 meters of silica sand occurrence with an average density of 2.2 t / m³, an exploration target of 218,115,788 tonnes can be set for the future development of these tenements.

"The work performed in this new area discovered by Homerun with great technical accuracy by our exceptional field geology group demonstrates that the Belmonte Silica Sand District has great potential to be exponentially larger than previously known, and developing our 100% own mineral rights will allow Homerun to strengthen the execution of its business plan with enhanced control and flexibility," says Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Qualified Person

Mr. Roque Yuri Tandel is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Tandel is Geologist (1985), Master (1993) and PhD in Geology (1998) by the University of São Paulo (USP SP). He is a founding partner and Technical Director of Geoinform Pesquisas Geológicas Ltda, for 39 years in the market of geological services, Mining and Environment, with special emphasis on mineral prospecting, cubing, mineral law, geophysics, geostatistics, and investigation of environmental liabilities.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

