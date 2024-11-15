Troubadour Resources Announces Initiation of IP Grid Survey at the Senneville Gold-Copper Project

Vancouver - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR" or the "Company") (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) (WKN: TROUF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its Senneville Copper-Gold property ("Senneville" or the "Property") in the eastern Val d'Or district, Quebec.

The Property is prospective for both orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS-style mineralization and comprises 230 mineral claims totalling over 12,000 hectares. Senneville is located within the prolific Val d'Or Quebec mining camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north, and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

The Company has retained Val d'Or based geophysical contractors, Geophysique TMC, to conduct the IP survey, which will be focused on the vicinity of the historic Gustave-Cere gold showing (Fig. 1). The results from the IP survey will be used to help refine diamond drill targets for the Company's upcoming maiden drill program for which field preparations have already begun.

The drilling will focus on the Property's principal 11-kilometre trend of mineral occurrences that are spatially associated with the contacts of a prominent komatiite unit that trends through the Property, hereafter referred to as the "Senneville Komatiite".



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Bedrock geology and exploration targets of the Senneville Property. Geology after SIGEOM, 2024. * indicates deposits acquired by Probe Gold in 2023. 1: GM72145; 2: GM40618; 3: GM68366.

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

The Senneville property hosts the historic Gustave Cere gold showing, in which high-grade gold (up to 18.75 g/t Au over 0.85 metres, based on historical results) is hosted in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins that bear many similarities to the gold-bearing veins of the neighbouring Novador deposits (Fig. 1). Historical grab samples have yielded up to 49.5 g/t Au, historical channel samples have yielded up to 6.5 g/t Au over 1.8 metres, and historical drilling has identified up to 18.15 g/t Au over 0.85 metre. This showing has been defined by drilling for approximately 361 metres along strike, but other areas of the project have not yet been systematically explored for gold, as the focus of historical work was largely on the Property's volcanogenic massive sulphide potential.

Historical diamond drilling at the Gustav Cere showing suggests several parallel horizons of gold mineralization, with much of the strike length remaining open:

Historical drilling in the 1980s targeted a horizon of gold-bearing quartz veins along the footwall of a komatiite unit and underneath the surface trench, where historic work reports grab samples up to 49.5 g/t Au (Fig. 2); Recent historical drilling, in 2012 (SV-12-03; GM68366) and 2021(XR-21-01A; GM72154), intersected gold-bearing quartz veins along the hanging wall contact of the same komatiite unit, where relatively minor drilling has been focussed; and A third horizon of gold mineralization is suggested by the presence of visible gold in 1981 drillhole SNF-3 (Fig. 2; "a few small pinpricks of visible gold"; GM37553); however, assays are not reported for this interval.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Planned IP grid and summary of historic drill results within the detailed work area, around the historic surface Gustave-Cere Au showing; Noted drillholes are referred to in text.

Diamond drilling by the Property's optionor, Xander Resources, returned silver anomalies (up to 250 g/t Ag over 0.33 metres in drillhole SN2304, within a broader interval of 10.7 g/t Ag over 12.23 metres) within smokey blue-grey quartz-carbonate veining ~1.6 km along trend from the Gustav Cere showing (Fig. 2). The silver-bearing veins are situated at the hanging wall contact of the same komatiite unit that is associated with gold mineralization at the Gustav Cere gold showing. Primary lithological contacts are an excellent pathway for mineralizing fluids, presenting both structural and chemical contrasts to precipitate metals out of hydrothermal fluids. This contact has not been drilled over the 1.6 km trend that connects the silver anomaly and the gold intercepts at the Gustav Cere showing and elevated abundances of silver are commonly associated with gold at the Gustav Cere gold showing. This set of veins is also along trend from Zn and Ag occurrences discovered in 2009 (GM64915).

The locations of the drill holes to be included in the Company's maiden drill program are not yet finalized. Targets are being designed based on systematically reviewed historic drillhole data and the recently initiated geochemical and geophysical surveys. Mobile metal ion (MMI) sampling by the previous claimholder was carried out in the vicinity of the Gustave-Cere trench in 2023 and generated overlapping metal anomalies along strike to the east of the gold-bearing trench, which will also be incorporated into the planning of the upcoming diamond drill program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by James Macdonald, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by Senneville's optionors were reviewed by Mr. Macdonald. The historical information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project. Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2. The Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Quebec mining camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

